CARMEL — Class 4A No. 4 Providence rolled to a pair of victories, including one over a ranked foe, at Carmel on Saturday.
The Pioneers outlasted 3A No. 5 Brebeuf 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22 in their first match, then swept Warsaw 25-12, 25-20, 25-11 in their second.
Against the Braves, Ali Hornung (16) and Anna Purichia (16) combined for 32 kills while Grace Purichia tallied 10 and Emma Kaelin seven. Kaelin dished out 20 assists while Grace Purichia handed out 19. Miranda Harley led the defense with 15 digs, while Hornung added 13 digs and five blocks.
"Brebeuf is a very athletic team with a fast and powerful offense. It was a fast-paced offensive slugfest, and such a fun match to be a part of. My team played very well in every aspect of this match. Every member of the team played a valuable role in holding off Brebeuf to hold on to the match. I loved the grit and determination I saw from our team is this match!" Providence coach Terri Purichia said. "Ali and Anna did a great job terminating long rallies, and the setters had to get very creative to try to move the ball around their big blockers. My defensive group of Miranda, Susie (Grigg) and Alex (Kraft) played very well during this match, and made some huge digs to keep rallies going. I was so proud of our team beating the very talented Brebeuf team."
Against the Tigers, Hornung led the way with nine kills, 10 digs and five block assists. The Purichia sisters, Anna and Grace, added eight kills apiece. Grace Purichia also led the way with 14 assists, while Kaelin dished out 12. Alex Kraft and Susie Grigg topped the defense with six digs each.
"In the Warsaw match, we were able to get the ball to the middles more, which is something we are really working on trying to do. Lydia (Rush) and Lilly (Tappel) worked so hard to close blocks and transition hard to get into position to hit, and were very productive offensively during this match. My defense did a great job of keeping the ball off the floor! Our serving was very aggressive during this match, and Warsaw struggled a little bit getting the ball to their big hitters. I was really proud of how well our team played overall today. We really had great contributions from everyone in both matches! We are getting better with every opportunity we have to play, and I enjoy watching them put the pieces we are working on in practice into match play! "
The Pioneers (3-0) host Lawrence North and No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday.
.
CARMEL 4-WAY
PROVIDENCE 3, BREBEUF 1
Brebeuf 21 25 22 22
Providence 25 23 25 25
PROVIDENCE STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 16, Anna Purichia 16, Grace Purichia 10, Emma Kaelin 7.
Blocks: Lilly Tappel 6, Hornung 5.
Assists: Kaelin 20, G. Purichia 19.
Aces: Kaelin 4, Hornung 2, G. Purichia 2.
Digs: Miranda Harley 15, Hornung 13, A. Purichia 7, G. Purichia 7, Kaelin 5.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, WARSAW 0
Warsaw 12 20 11
Providence 25 25 25
PROVIDENCE STATISTICS
Kills: Hornung 9, A. Purichia 8, G. Purichia 8, Lydia Rush 5, Kaelin 2.
Blocks: Hornung 6, Rush 4, G. Purichia 3.
Assists: G. Purichia 14, Kaelin 12.
Aces: Hornung 3, G. Purichia 3.
Digs: Hornung 10, Alex Kraft 6, Susie Grigg 6, A. Purichia 5, G. Purichia 5, Harley 4.
.
PIRATES GO 1-1, GENERALS 0-2
BROWNSTOWN — Charlestown went 1-1 while Clarksville was 0-2 in a round robin at Brownstown Central on Saturday.
The Pirates swept the Generals 25-8, 25-13, 25-15. The host Braves swept Charlestown 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 and also beat Clarksville.
For the Pirates, Kayleigh Smith led the offense with 11 kills while Lanae Crowe tallied six and dished out 15 assists. Charlestown tallied 21 service aces, led by sophomore Maci Vaughn's seven while Crowe contributed four.
Against the Braves, Smith recorded seven kills while Crowe recorded 11 digs, eight assists and two aces.
.
CHARLESTOWN 3, CLARKSVILLE 0
Clarksville 8 13 15
Charlestown 25 25 25
CHARLESTOWN STATISTICS
Kills: Kayleigh Smith 11, Lanae Crowe 6, Katelyn Devers 3, Kylie McConnell 3, Sadee Goedeker 2.
Blocks: McConnell 1, Smith 1, Kenzie Baker 1.
Assists: Crowe 15, Obermeier 7, East 2.
Aces: Maci Vaughn 7, Crowe 4, Smith 3, McConnell 3, Abbi East 2, Emma Obermeier 2.
Digs: East 5, Obermeier 2, Smith 2.
.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Charlestown 16 20 13
Brownstown 25 25 25
CHARLESTOWN STATISTICS
Kills: Kayleigh Smith 7, Baker 2, McConnell 2.
Blocks: McConnell 2, Crowe 1.
Assists: Crowe 8, Obermeier 2.
Aces: Crowe 2, Obermeier 2.
Digs: Crowe 11, East 8, Smith 6, McConnell 4, Obermeier 3, Vaughn 3.
.
HORNETS TAKE 2ND
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville took second-place at its Round Robin tourney Saturday.
The Hornets swept Paoli (25-7, 25-7), North Harrison (25-15, 25-10) and Edinburgh (25-14, 25-9) before Hauser outlasted the hosts 25-12, 17-25, 15-13 in the final.
OLYMPIANS DOWN DEVILS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East swept Jeffersonville 25-9, 25-14, 25-12 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
