NEW ALBANY — Providence swept host New Albany 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 at the Doghouse on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers (8-5) next host Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday night while the Bulldogs (4-3) host Brownstown Central at the same time.
FLOYD SWEEPS SEYMOUR
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central rolled to a 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 victory over No. 3 Seymour in a big Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (6-3, 2-0) next host Bedford North Lawrence at 7 p.m. Thursday.
PIRATES ROLL OVER REBELS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Southwestern 25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 Tuesday evening.
The Pirates (5-2) next visit Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Thursday.
MUSTANGS STING HORNETS
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington rolled to a 25-5, 25-9, 25-16 victory over visiting Medora on Tuesday night.
DRAGONS SWEEP CUBS
SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek swept Madison 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 Tuesday night.
Ellie Priddy (16) and Addison Makun (12) accounted for 28 of the Dragons' 40 kills while Caroline Emly dished out 32 assists. Makun also led the way defensively with eight total blocks, including four solos. Meanwhile sophomore Ava Kopf tallied 20 of her team's 75 digs.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, MADISON 0
Madison 16 12 18
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 16, Addison Makun 12, Brooklynn Renn 5, Kessa Kemmer 4, Abby Larson 3.
Assists: Caroline Emly 32, Ava Kopf 4.
Aces: Priddy 5, Renn 1, Kemmer 1, Aryn Heeke 1, Larson 1.
Digs: Kopf 20, Heeke 15, Renn 13, Emly 10, Priddy 8, Larson 4, Makun 3, Kemmer 2.
Blocks: Makun 8, Renn 3, Larson 2, Emly 1, Kemmer 1.
.
WARRIORS WIN OVER LIONS
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy outlasted Rock Creek 25-7, 20-25, 27-25, 25-20 Tuesday night.
"Tonight wasn't pretty, but a win is a win," Warriors coach Chrissy Millen said. "We started off well in the first set and took a substantial lead behind the serving of freshman Regan Barth. Unfortunately, after the first set, we lost all our steam and had to grind out the win in four sets. Due to injury, we had to change our lineup and move sophomore Kristen Abbott back to the outside. She played well and led the team with eight aces. Another bright spot for us tonight was sophomore Avery Kerr. Avery has been consistent for us all season and is so valuable to our success. She led the team with 11 kills and had several good service rotations — including one in the fourth set that put the match away for us."
Ella Peach led the way with 29 assists while Leah Stevens (11) and Abbott (10) combined for 21 digs.
The Warriors (8-3) visit Trinity Lutheran on Thursday.
.
CAI 3, ROCK CREEK 1
Rock Creek 7 25 25 20
Chr. Academy 25 20 27 25
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 2 assists, 11 digs, 1 ace; Mya Chapman 1 block assisted, 5 kills; Ella Siekman 6 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 10 digs, 8 aces, 7 kills; Avery Kerr 2 solo blocks, 3 digs, 4 aces, 11 kills; Ella Peach 29 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill; Loran Palmer 5 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 4 kills; Regan Barth 5 aces, 4 kills.
