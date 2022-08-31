8-30-22_Providence@NewAlbany_VB_25558.jpg

Providence junior Reese Carver sets the ball during the Pioneers’ 3-0 straight-sets victory at New Albany on Tuesday. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

NEW ALBANY — Providence swept host New Albany 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 at the Doghouse on Tuesday night. 

The Pioneers (8-5) next host Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday night while the Bulldogs (4-3) host Brownstown Central at the same time. 

FLOYD SWEEPS SEYMOUR

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central rolled to a 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 victory over No. 3 Seymour in a big Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night. 

The Highlanders (6-3, 2-0) next host Bedford North Lawrence at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

PIRATES ROLL OVER REBELS 

CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Southwestern 25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 Tuesday evening. 

The Pirates (5-2) next visit Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

MUSTANGS STING HORNETS

NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington rolled to a 25-5, 25-9, 25-16 victory over visiting Medora on Tuesday night. 

DRAGONS SWEEP CUBS

SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek swept Madison 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 Tuesday night. 

Ellie Priddy (16) and Addison Makun (12) accounted for 28 of the Dragons' 40 kills while Caroline Emly dished out 32 assists. Makun also led the way defensively with eight total blocks, including four solos. Meanwhile sophomore Ava Kopf tallied 20 of her team's 75 digs. 

.

SILVER CREEK 3, MADISON 0

Madison           16     12     18

Silver Creek     25     25     25

SC STATISTICS

     Kills: Ellie Priddy 16, Addison Makun 12, Brooklynn Renn 5, Kessa Kemmer 4, Abby Larson 3. 

     Assists: Caroline Emly 32, Ava Kopf 4. 

     Aces: Priddy 5, Renn 1, Kemmer 1, Aryn Heeke 1, Larson 1. 

     Digs: Kopf 20, Heeke 15, Renn 13, Emly 10, Priddy 8, Larson 4, Makun 3, Kemmer 2.

     Blocks: Makun 8, Renn 3, Larson 2, Emly 1, Kemmer 1. 

.

WARRIORS WIN OVER LIONS

NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy outlasted Rock Creek 25-7, 20-25, 27-25, 25-20 Tuesday night. 

"Tonight wasn't pretty, but a win is a win," Warriors coach Chrissy Millen said. "We started off well in the first set and took a substantial lead behind the serving of freshman Regan Barth. Unfortunately, after the first set, we lost all our steam and had to grind out the win in four sets. Due to injury, we had to change our lineup and move sophomore Kristen Abbott back to the outside. She played well and led the team with eight aces. Another bright spot for us tonight was sophomore Avery Kerr. Avery has been consistent for us all season and is so valuable to our success. She led the team with 11 kills and had several good service rotations — including one in the fourth set that put the match away for us."

Ella Peach led the way with 29 assists while Leah Stevens (11) and Abbott (10) combined for 21 digs. 

The Warriors (8-3) visit Trinity Lutheran on Thursday. 

.

CAI 3, ROCK CREEK 1

Rock Creek           7     25     25     20

Chr. Academy     25     20     27     25

CAI STATISTICS

Leah Stevens 2 assists, 11 digs, 1 ace; Mya Chapman 1 block assisted, 5 kills; Ella Siekman 6 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 10 digs, 8 aces, 7 kills; Avery Kerr 2 solo blocks, 3 digs, 4 aces, 11 kills; Ella Peach 29 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill; Loran Palmer 5 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 4 kills; Regan Barth 5 aces, 4 kills.

