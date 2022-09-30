CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 1 Providence swept Class A No. 3 Trinity Lutheran 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 Thursday night (a.k.a. the Pioneers' Senior Night).
Providence (24-6) will visit Louisville's DuPont Manual at 7 p.m. next Thursday.
LIONS SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Rock Creek swept host Clarksville 26-24, 25-22, 25-14 Thursday night.
The Lions will compete in Whitefield Academy's Wildcat Invitational on Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Center in Louisville.
The Generals, meanwhile, visit Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Monday.
FLOYD DOWNS 'DOGS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 3A No. 5 Floyd Central defeated visiting Louisville Male 25-16, 25-8, 19-25, 25-21 Thursday night.
The Highlanders (19-6) visit Trinity Lutheran at 7 p.m. Monday night.
PANTHERS OUTLAST WARRIORS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central outlasted Christian Academy 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 19-25, 15-3 Thursday night.
"We are a little dinged up right now," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We had to run a different rotation tonight and just could not get into a consistent flow. There were a few bright spots on the evening. Sophomore Avery Kerr played good front-row defense tonight and has really turned it up a notch the last couple weeks. Junior Karlyn Denny had double-digit kills again, finishing with 16, and senior Ella Siekman stepped back into the setter role tonight for the first time in a few weeks and did a good job getting balls to our hitters."
Siekman dished out 28 assists while Leah Stevens led the way with 16 digs for the Warriors.
CAI (17-11) will host Clarksville on Monday night.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 3, CAI 2
Chr. Academy 23 26 16 25 3
Corydon Central 25 24 25 19 15
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 16 digs; Mya Chapman 2 blocks assisted, 2 digs, 4 kills; Ella Siekman 28 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 1 assist, 9 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 2 blocks assisted, 3 aces, 4 kills; Loran Palmer 8 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 assist, 1 block assisted, 5 kills; Regan Barth 8 digs, 1 ace, 7 kills; Karlyn Denny 3 digs, 1 ace, 16 kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.