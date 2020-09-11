COLUMBUS — Ali Hornung had 15 kills and 12 digs to lead Class 4A No. 12 Providence to a 25-16, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of host Columbus East on Thursday night.
Anna Purichia tallied nine kills, while Emma Kaelin and Grace Purichia added six apiece for the Pioneers. Kaelin dished out a team-high 20 assists, while Grace Purichia contributed 17. Miranda Harley helped the defensive effort with 12 digs.
“Tonight we made some marked improvements in many areas!” Providence coach Terri Purichia said. “We had a great amount of touches on the block. We had middles working hard at the net to get the ball and doing great things when they got it, and the serve-receive was very good! Our serving all night was tough and helped us keep a very tall and athletic Columbus East team out of system which was key all night! Very proud of our team tonight! East is a great team and winning in straight sets was a great victory for our team!”
Providence (9-2) will host Jasper and Carmel in its Round Robin on Saturday.
PROVIDENCE 3, COLUMBUS EAST 0
Providence 25 25 25
Columbus East 16 21 17
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 15, Anna Purichia 9, Emma Kaelin 6, Grace Purichia 6.
Blocks: A. Purichia 3, Hornung 3, Lydia Rush 3, Lilly Kaiser 1.
Assists: Kaelin 20, G. Purichia 17.
Aces: A. Purichia 1, G. Purichia 1, Kaelin, Miranda Harley 1, Alex Kraft 1.
Digs: Hornung 12, Harley 12, Kaelin 8, G. Purichia 7.
LIONS SWEEP REBELS
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek rolled to a 25-11, 25-7, 25-21 sweep of visiting South Central on Thursday night.
