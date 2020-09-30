CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 10 Providence rolled to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-11 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a potential sectional matchup Wednesday night at the Larkin Center.
Ali Hornung led the Pioneers’ attack with 14 kills while Anna Purichia added eight. Those two also combined for five blocks (Purichia three, Hornung two) and six digs (three apiece). Meanwhile Grace Purichia (14) and Emma Kaelin (12) combined for 26 assists and Alex Kraft tallied eight serving points for Providence (17-6), which hosts reigning Class 3A state champion Brownstown Central at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
“Tonight was a solid night for the Pioneers,” Providence coach Terri Purichia said. “We stayed focused on the gameplan, and worked hard to move the ball around the entire net. We served well and passed well, which opens a lot of doors for us. I really liked how we responded to some pressure Jeff put on us in the second set! We regrouped and came back with a vengeance! We have one more home match tomorrow against Brownstown, and I know our team will be ready for a great match. Brownstown is well-coached and always plays outstanding defense. We will need to be playing at a high level from the first whistle. I know they are ready for the challenge that the defending state champion Braves will bring to the Larkin Center!”
PROVIDENCE 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 9 10 11
Providence 25 25 25
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 14, Anna Purichia 8, Emma Kaelin 5, Lydia Rush 4, Lilly Tappel 4, Grace Purichia 4.
Blocks: A. Purichia 3, Hornung 2, Rush 1, Tappel 1.
Assists: G. Purichia 14, Kaelin 12.
Aces: G. Purichia 2, Taylor Bansbach 2.
Digs: G. Purichia 7, Hornung 3, A. Purichia 3, Bansbach 3, Alex Kraft 3, Susie Grigg 2, Miranda Harley 2.
HORNETS CLINCH SAC TITLE
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville competed a clean sweep of the Southern Athletic Conference with a 3-0 victory over visiting Lanesville on Wednesday night.
The Hornets (23-5, 5-0) travel to Austin at 6 p.m. tonight.
DRAGONS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Silver Creek swept host Clarksville 25-7, 25-2, 25-8 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Wednesday night.
Bella Hinton had seven kills to lead the Dragons while Katie Henry tallied 10 aces. Meanwhile Abby Marks dished out 15 assists and Kiki Brown contributed a team-high five digs.
Silver Creek (18-6, 6-1) visit Austin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SILVER CREEK 3, CLARKSVILLE 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Clarksville 7 2 8
SC STATISTICS
Kills: SC — Bella Hinton 7, Carley Birk 5, Katie Hawkins 4, Emily Weber 2, Maddie Hunter 2, Ellie Priddy 2, Riley Wickens 2, Anna Dablow 1, Macy Ferrell 1.
Blocks: SC — Hinton 1, Abby Marks 1, Hawkins 1, Ferrell 1.
Assists: SC — Abby Marks 15, Hannah Zimmerman 11, Mallory Ramsey 2.
Aces: SC — Katie Henry 10, Ramsey 5, Hinton 3, Audrey Landers 3, Kiki Brown 2, Ferrell 1, Zimmerman 1, Keinath 1.
Digs: SC — Brown 5, Ramsey 3, Keinath 3, Henry 2, Dablow 2, Landers 2.
