CLARKSVILLE — The Class 4A No. 2 Providence volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 26-17, 25-10 sweep of North Oldham, Kentucky's 10th-ranked team, Tuesday night at the Larkin Center.
Courtney Glotzbach tallied 14 kills while Ali Hornung had nine to lead the offensive attack for the Pioneers, who received a boost from its crowd on "Deanery Night."
"It was so much fun. It was an electric atmosphere in there," Pioneers coach Terri Purichia said. "Everyone played very well. Tonight was a really good night overall. Having so much support was super cool."
Hornung added team-high eight digs while Emma Kaelin had seven to go along with 21 assists. Meanwhile Ceci Rush contributed six digs, three aces and three assists.
"Rush played tremendously. We had a lot of good swings happening in the front row. Both of our setters set really good balls. It was just a really good performance," Purichia said.
The Pioneers (14-0) host Columbus East at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
PROVIDENCE 3, NORTH OLDHAM (KY.) 0
North Oldham 16 17 10
Providence 25 25 25
PROVIDENCE STATISTICS
Kills: Courtney Glotzbach 14, Ali Hornung 9, Anna Purichia 5.
Blocks: Maggie Purichia 3, A. Purichia 2.
Assists: Emma Kaelin 21, Grace Purichia 3, Ceci Rush 3.
Aces: Rush 3, A. Purichia 3, Kaelin 3, Brynna Walthers 2.
Digs: Hornung 8, Kaelin 7, Rush 6.
Records: North Oldham 5-2, Providence 14-0.
DOGS DOWN STARS
BEDFORD — New Albany rolled to a 25-8, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of host Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
Tess Owsley tallied eight kills while Dani Grant and Riley Winslow added seven apiece to lead the Bulldogs' offensive attack.
Defensively Bree Martin tallied 12 digs while Haleigh Monks had four and Owsley three. Martin also registered seven aces while Monks dished out 12 assists and Blair Sprigler seven.
New Albany (6-3, 2-0) hosts Floyd Central at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
NEW ALBANY 3, BEDFORD NL 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Bedford NL 8 17 17
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Tess Owsley 8, Dani Grant 7, Riley Winslow 7.
Blocks: Sydney Byerly 2, Winslow, Owsley.
Assists: Haleigh Monks 12, Blair Sprigler 7.
Aces: Bree Martin 7, Winslow 3, Savannah Meyer 2, Monks 2.
Digs: Martin 12, Monks 4, Owsley 3.
OWLS CLIP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Seymour swept Christian Academy 25-15, 25-17, 25-14 Tuesday night.
Kendall Kerberg had 11 kills and 18 digs for the Warriors (7-8) while Halle Rankin added nine digs, seven assists and four kills.
"We have seen a string of teams over the past week that pass the ball very well and Seymour was right up there at the top," first-year CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We were not able to keep them out of system long enough to make any sufficient runs when we needed it."
SEYMOUR 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
Seymour 25 25 25
Christian Academy 15 17 14
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 11, Halle Rankin 4.
Assists: Adeline Baldwin 8, Rankin 7.
Digs: Kerberg 18, Rankin 9, Baldwin 5, Abby Vancampen 5.
Aces: Chloe Wiseheart 2, Vancampen 1, Kerberg 3.
Blocks: Jolie Miles 1.
