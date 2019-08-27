Charlestown Pirates

NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington took the opening set, but Charlestown found its groove after that to prevail 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-12 Tuesday. 

"We had a rough start in the first set and were not really playing as a team. We were able to pull together in the second set and make better decisions," Pirates coach Tammy Nuxoll said. 

Charlestown prevailed in the third set despite a strong effort by the Mustangs. 

Kayleigh Smith led the way with 11 kills for the Pirates, while Katelyn Devers had six aces. 

Kalin Campbell paced the Mustangs with 14 kills. 

CHARLESTOWN 3, NEW WASHINGTON 1

Charlestown          20 25  25 25 

New Washington   25 17  23 12

MATCH STATISTICS

     Kills: NW — Kalin Campbell 14; C — Kayleigh Smith 11. 

     Assists: NW — Audrey Eurton 23.

     Aces: NW — Ellison 3; Kayleigh Smith 8, Katelyn Devers 6. 

     Digs: NW — Eurton 15, Grace Ellison 15; C — Hannah Baker 18, Abbi East 25. 

     Records: New Washington is 3-2; Charlestown 1-1. 

     Next: New Washington plays host to Austin on Thursday. 

DRAGONS SWEEP WARRIORETTES

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek defeated Scottsburg 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 on Tuesday as Abby Marks had seven kills, Bella Hinton six  and Abby Tandy and Anna Dablow five apiece in a balanced offensive effort. 

SILVER CREEK 3, SCOTTSBURG 0

Scottsburg     11     14     15 

Silver Creek     25     25     25 

SILVER CREEK STATISTICS

     Kills: Abby Marks 7, Bella Hinton 6, Anna Dablow 5, Abby Tandy 5, Macie Garrison 4, Katie Hawkins 4.

     Assists: Garrison 23, Marks 6.

     Digs: Mallory Ramsey 11, Marks 8. 

     Blocks: Garrison 2.

CAI SWEEPS RAMS 

PAOLI — Christian Academy won its second road match in as many nights Tuesday, defeating Paoli 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 behind Kendall Kerberg's 24 kills.

The Warriors (3-0) host Corydon Central on Thursday. 

CAI 3, PAOLI 0

Christian Academy 25 25 26

Paoli                       22 14 24

CAI STATISTICS

     Kills: Kendall Kerberg 24, Jolie Miles 4, Halle Rankin 6.

     Aces: Abby Vancampen 3.

     Assists: Rankin 22, Adeline Baldwin 10.

     Digs: Vancampen 18, Chloe Wiseheart 4, Rankin 7.

