NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington took the opening set, but Charlestown found its groove after that to prevail 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-12 Tuesday.
"We had a rough start in the first set and were not really playing as a team. We were able to pull together in the second set and make better decisions," Pirates coach Tammy Nuxoll said.
Charlestown prevailed in the third set despite a strong effort by the Mustangs.
Kayleigh Smith led the way with 11 kills for the Pirates, while Katelyn Devers had six aces.
Kalin Campbell paced the Mustangs with 14 kills.
CHARLESTOWN 3, NEW WASHINGTON 1
Charlestown 20 25 25 25
New Washington 25 17 23 12
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: NW — Kalin Campbell 14; C — Kayleigh Smith 11.
Assists: NW — Audrey Eurton 23.
Aces: NW — Ellison 3; Kayleigh Smith 8, Katelyn Devers 6.
Digs: NW — Eurton 15, Grace Ellison 15; C — Hannah Baker 18, Abbi East 25.
Records: New Washington is 3-2; Charlestown 1-1.
Next: New Washington plays host to Austin on Thursday.
DRAGONS SWEEP WARRIORETTES
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek defeated Scottsburg 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 on Tuesday as Abby Marks had seven kills, Bella Hinton six and Abby Tandy and Anna Dablow five apiece in a balanced offensive effort.
SILVER CREEK 3, SCOTTSBURG 0
Scottsburg 11 14 15
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SILVER CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Abby Marks 7, Bella Hinton 6, Anna Dablow 5, Abby Tandy 5, Macie Garrison 4, Katie Hawkins 4.
Assists: Garrison 23, Marks 6.
Digs: Mallory Ramsey 11, Marks 8.
Blocks: Garrison 2.
CAI SWEEPS RAMS
PAOLI — Christian Academy won its second road match in as many nights Tuesday, defeating Paoli 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 behind Kendall Kerberg's 24 kills.
The Warriors (3-0) host Corydon Central on Thursday.
CAI 3, PAOLI 0
Christian Academy 25 25 26
Paoli 22 14 24
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 24, Jolie Miles 4, Halle Rankin 6.
Aces: Abby Vancampen 3.
Assists: Rankin 22, Adeline Baldwin 10.
Digs: Vancampen 18, Chloe Wiseheart 4, Rankin 7.
