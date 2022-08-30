NEW ALBANY — Charlestown outlasted host Christian Academy 27-25, 25-21, 21-25, 24-26, 18-16 Monday night.
"Tonight was a great match," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "The atmosphere in the gym was fantastic and both teams were ready to play. It stinks to lose after our team fought so hard to battle back after dropping the first 2 sets. But ultimately we will benefit from a match like tonight. Every single player on our team deserves a shout out for how they played tonight; it was a total team effort. Our defense tallied 87 digs on the night behind the efforts of sophomore Leah Stevens, freshman Ella Peach and senior Ella Siekman. Offensively junior Karlyn Denny and sophomore Avery Kerr battled to pick up points for us, each recording double-digit kills. Tonight was a huge step in the right direction and I am excited to build on tonight."
Peach dished out 36 assists while tying Stevens with 18 digs. Denny led the offensive attack with 11 kills while Kerr tallied 10 for the Warriors (7-3).
CHARLESTOWN 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2
Charlestown 27 25 21 24 18
Chr. Academy 25 21 25 26 16
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 18 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Mya Chapman 5 digs, 6 kills; Ella Siekman 1 assist, 12 digs, 1 ace, 2 kills; Kristen Abbott 8 digs, 4 aces, 1 kill; Avery Kerr 4 blocks assisted, 4 digs, 4 aces, 10 kills; Ella Peach 36 assists, 1 block assisted, 18 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill; Loran Palmer 6 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 solo block, 3 blocks assisted, 5 digs, 3 kills; Regan Barth 2 blocks assisted, 2 digs, 5 kills; Karlyn Denny 2 assists, 4 blocks assisted, 9 digs, 2 aces, 11 kills.
CHARLESTOWN STATS
Kills: Sophia Fuquay 13, Reagan Abbott 9, Ava Benner 9, Claire Sweeney 6, Mia Long 6, Trinity Cheatham 5.
Aces: Tara Chisman 4, Benner 3, Cheatham 3, Maci Vaughn 2, Fuquay 2, Emma Grace 2.
Assists: Chisman 24, Grace 16.
Blocks: Fuquay 7, Cheatham 3, Sweeney 2.
Digs: Benner 18, Taylor Long 15, Chisman 14, Vaughn 13, Fuquay 8, Grace 7, Abbott 4, Sweeney 4, Cheatham 3, Long 2, Makenna Curtis 2.
BRAVES BEAT SALEM
BORDEN — Host Borden dropped the first set, but won the next three in a 19-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 victory over visiting Salem on Monday night.
Gabby Thomas led the way for the Braves with 31 assists and 20 digs. Freshman McKenna Mullen tallied 15 kills while Calleigh Baird added nine. Baird also notched three blocks while Hailey Hurst contributed 15 digs.
