Charlestown’s Claire Sweeney celebrates with her teammates after the Pirates win a point during Thursday night’s match at Jeffersonville. Charlestown outlasted the Red Devils 18-25, 30-28, 25-20, 19-25, 18-16.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown swept visiting Austin 25-10, 25-20, 25-13 Monday night. 

Ava Benner (12 kills, 10 digs) had a double-double to pace the Pirates while Tara Chisman dished out 38 assists. Benner and Chisman also had three aces apiece. 

Defensively, Sophia Fuquay finished with four total blocks while Maci Vaughn tallied 14 digs. 

Charlestown (14-7), which visited Clarksville on Tuesday night, travels to Scottsburg at 7 p.m. Thursday night. 

CHARLESTOWN 3, AUSTIN 0

Austin              10     20     13

Charlestown     25     25     25

CHS STATISTICS

     Kills: Ava Benner 12, Sophia Fuquay 11, Mia Long 9, Trinity Cheatham 8, Claire Sweeney 5, Tara Chisman 4, Reagan Abbott 3. 

     Assists: Tara Chisman 38, Taylor Long 3, Benner 2, Emma Grace 1, Makenna Curtis 1. 

     Aces: Benner 3, Chisman 3, Cheatham 2, Maci Vaughn 2. 

     Blocks: Fuquay 4, M. Long 2, Cheatham 1, Chisman 1. 

     Digs: Vaughn 14, Benner 10, T. Long 9, Chisman 7, Cheatham 5, Aubree Latham 3, Curtis 3, Sweeney 2, Abbott 1.  

FLOYD SWEEPS JASPER 

JASPER — Eighth-ranked Floyd Central swept host Jasper 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 Monday night.

Carly Fonda had a double-double (30 assists, 12 digs) to lead the Highlanders to victory. Nora Gibson (nine), Jenna Heidbreder (eight), Kylie Minnis (eight) and Caroline Hilbrich (seven) combined for 32 of Floyd's 41 digs. 

Defensively, Hilbrich (24) and Mandy Hess (19) combined for 43 digs while Callie Jo Celichowski recorded four total blocks for Floyd.  

The Highlanders (16-6) next visit Columbus East at 7 p.m. Thursday night. 

FLOYD CENTRAL 3, JASPER 0

Floyd Central     25     25     25

Jasper                13     11     18

FC STATISTICS

     Kills: Nora Gibson 9, Jenna Heidbreder 8, Kylie Minnis 8, Caroline Hilbrich 7, Carly Fonda 4, Callie Jo Celichowski 4, Laney Sharp 1. 

     Assists: Fonda 30, Hess 3, Emily Cook 2, Hilbrich 2, Gibson 2, Laken Wenning 1, Izzy Fields 1. 

     Aces: Emily Cook 2, Ella Davidson 2, Mandy Hess 2, Hilbrich 1.  

     Blocks: Celichowski 4, Minnis 3, Heidbreder 2, Gibson 2, Fonda 2, Hilbrich 1. 

     Digs: Hilbrich 24, Hess 19, Fonda 12, Davidson 5, Minnis 4, Gibson 4, Cook 3, Fields 3, Heidbreder 1, Wenning 1, Celichowski 1.  

CUBS CLIP WARRIORS 

NEW ALBANY — Visiting Madison outlasted Christian Academy 26-28, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15 Monday night. 

"We started off the match with good energy and were placing the ball well. Unfortunately, after winning an emotional first set, our serve receive struggled and we were unable to get anything consistent going offensively. Madison is a good team and definitely exploited some areas of weakness that we need to work on at our next practice," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. 

The Warriors (15-8) visited Lanesville on Tuesday night. 

MADISON 3, CAI 1

Madison     26     25     25     25

CAI             28     19     13     15

CAI STATISTICS

     Leah Stevens 2 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace; Mya Chapman 2 digs, 11 kills; Ella Siekman 1 assist, 5 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 2 assists, 12 digs, 1 ace; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 5 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills; Ella Peach 27 assists, 1 block assisted, 4 digs, 1 ace; Loran Palmer 4 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 assist, 1 dig, 4 kills; Regan Barth 4 kills; Karlyn Denny 6 digs, 12 kills.

LIONS SWEEP BULLDOGS

SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek swept Cannelton 25-11, 25-15, 25-12 Monday night. 

The Lions (2-10) next play in Trinity Lutheran's Cougar Cup on Saturday. 

