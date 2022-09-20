CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown swept visiting Austin 25-10, 25-20, 25-13 Monday night.
Ava Benner (12 kills, 10 digs) had a double-double to pace the Pirates while Tara Chisman dished out 38 assists. Benner and Chisman also had three aces apiece.
Defensively, Sophia Fuquay finished with four total blocks while Maci Vaughn tallied 14 digs.
Charlestown (14-7), which visited Clarksville on Tuesday night, travels to Scottsburg at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
CHARLESTOWN 3, AUSTIN 0
Austin 10 20 13
Charlestown 25 25 25
CHS STATISTICS
Kills: Ava Benner 12, Sophia Fuquay 11, Mia Long 9, Trinity Cheatham 8, Claire Sweeney 5, Tara Chisman 4, Reagan Abbott 3.
Assists: Tara Chisman 38, Taylor Long 3, Benner 2, Emma Grace 1, Makenna Curtis 1.
Aces: Benner 3, Chisman 3, Cheatham 2, Maci Vaughn 2.
Blocks: Fuquay 4, M. Long 2, Cheatham 1, Chisman 1.
Digs: Vaughn 14, Benner 10, T. Long 9, Chisman 7, Cheatham 5, Aubree Latham 3, Curtis 3, Sweeney 2, Abbott 1.
FLOYD SWEEPS JASPER
JASPER — Eighth-ranked Floyd Central swept host Jasper 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 Monday night.
Carly Fonda had a double-double (30 assists, 12 digs) to lead the Highlanders to victory. Nora Gibson (nine), Jenna Heidbreder (eight), Kylie Minnis (eight) and Caroline Hilbrich (seven) combined for 32 of Floyd's 41 digs.
Defensively, Hilbrich (24) and Mandy Hess (19) combined for 43 digs while Callie Jo Celichowski recorded four total blocks for Floyd.
The Highlanders (16-6) next visit Columbus East at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, JASPER 0
Floyd Central 25 25 25
Jasper 13 11 18
FC STATISTICS
Kills: Nora Gibson 9, Jenna Heidbreder 8, Kylie Minnis 8, Caroline Hilbrich 7, Carly Fonda 4, Callie Jo Celichowski 4, Laney Sharp 1.
Assists: Fonda 30, Hess 3, Emily Cook 2, Hilbrich 2, Gibson 2, Laken Wenning 1, Izzy Fields 1.
Aces: Emily Cook 2, Ella Davidson 2, Mandy Hess 2, Hilbrich 1.
Blocks: Celichowski 4, Minnis 3, Heidbreder 2, Gibson 2, Fonda 2, Hilbrich 1.
Digs: Hilbrich 24, Hess 19, Fonda 12, Davidson 5, Minnis 4, Gibson 4, Cook 3, Fields 3, Heidbreder 1, Wenning 1, Celichowski 1.
CUBS CLIP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Madison outlasted Christian Academy 26-28, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15 Monday night.
"We started off the match with good energy and were placing the ball well. Unfortunately, after winning an emotional first set, our serve receive struggled and we were unable to get anything consistent going offensively. Madison is a good team and definitely exploited some areas of weakness that we need to work on at our next practice," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said.
The Warriors (15-8) visited Lanesville on Tuesday night.
MADISON 3, CAI 1
Madison 26 25 25 25
CAI 28 19 13 15
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 2 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace; Mya Chapman 2 digs, 11 kills; Ella Siekman 1 assist, 5 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 2 assists, 12 digs, 1 ace; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 5 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills; Ella Peach 27 assists, 1 block assisted, 4 digs, 1 ace; Loran Palmer 4 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 assist, 1 dig, 4 kills; Regan Barth 4 kills; Karlyn Denny 6 digs, 12 kills.
LIONS SWEEP BULLDOGS
SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek swept Cannelton 25-11, 25-15, 25-12 Monday night.
The Lions (2-10) next play in Trinity Lutheran's Cougar Cup on Saturday.
