CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Lanesville 25-9, 25-22, 25-18 Wednesday night.
Sophomore Mia Long paced the Pirates with 10 kills while Ava Benner added nine. Tara Chisman topped the team in assists (34) and service aces (seven). Senior Taylor Long led the way defensively with 16 digs while Sophia Fuquay compiled two total blocks.
Charlestown (10-6) visits Salem at 7 p.m. tonight.
CHARLESTOWN 3, LANESVILLE 0
Lanesville 9 22 18
Charlestown 25 25 25
CHS STATISTICS
Kills: Mia Long 10, Ava Benner 9, Sophia Fuquay 6, Trinity Cheatham 6, Tara Chisman 4, Reagan Abbott 3, Claire Sweeney 2, Taylor Long 1, Aubree Latham 1.
Assists: Chisman 34, Taylor Long 2, Sweeney 1.
Aces: Chisman 7, Curtis 5, Fuquay 4, Cheatham 3.
Digs: T. Long 16, Latham 7, Maci Vaughn 6, Chisman 6, Curtis 5, Sweeney 2, Mia Long 2, Abbott 2, Cheatham 2.
Blocks: Fuquay 2, M. Long 1, Abbott 1.
SHINERS OUTLAST NEW WASH
RISING SUN — Host Rising Sun outlasted New Washington 25-23, 26-28, 19-25, 25-18, 15-9 Wednesday night.
The Mustangs (6-11) visit Borden on Tuesday night.
'TOPPERS TOP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Shawe Memorial swept Clarksville 25-11, 26-24, 25-8 Wednesday night.
The Generals (3-11) visit Medora on Monday evening.
