SEYMOUR — Class 4A No. 2 Providence needed the minimum three sets to win its season opener Tuesday in high school volleyball action, defeating Class A No. 3 Trinity Lutheran 25-20, 25-21, 25-8.
Ali Hornung led the Pioneers with 21 kills and nine digs.
Ceci Rush led the defense with 12 digs and Emma Kaelin racked up 36 assists.
PROVIDENCE 3, TRINITY LUTHERAN 0
|25
|25
|25
|20
|21
|8
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 21, Maggie Purichia 5.
Assists: Emma Kaelin 36.
Digs: Ceci Rish 12.
Blocks: Maggie Purichia 2.
Next: Providence (2-0) hosts Mercy (Louisville) on Thursday at the Larkin Center.
WARRIORS SWEEP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Christian Academy picked up a 3-0 victory in first-year coach Chrissy Millen’s debut.
Kendall Kerberg paced the Warriors with 17 kills and Halle Rankin had 16 assists in a 25-17, 25-22, 25-10 victory
“After starting off a little slow in the first set, things starting coming together about halfway through and we were able to string together a few solid serve rotations to push us ahead,” Millen said. “We started off the second set hot.”
Henryville rallied to tie the score at 21-21 as the Hornets looked to even the match at a set apiece. But the Warriors pushed through.
“Jolie Miles was able to put a good serve rotation together for those last few points,” Millen said.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, HENRYVILLE 0
|25
|25
|25
|17
|22
|10
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 17, Hale Rankin 5, Adeline Baldwin 5.
Assists: Rankin 16, Kerberg 4.
Digs: Abby Vancampen 11, Kerberg 4, Baldwin 2, Rankin 2.
Aces: Vancampen 2, Baldwin 2, Rankin 4, Kerberg 5.
Record: 1-0.
Next Match: Monday at Crawford County.
