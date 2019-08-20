Ali Hornung
Buy Now

Ali Hornung

 STAFF PHOTO BY TYLER STEWART

SEYMOUR — Class 4A No. 2 Providence needed the minimum three sets to win its season opener Tuesday in high school volleyball action, defeating Class A No. 3 Trinity Lutheran 25-20, 25-21, 25-8.

Ali Hornung led the Pioneers with 21 kills and nine digs.

Ceci Rush led the defense with 12 digs and Emma Kaelin racked up 36 assists.

.

PROVIDENCE 3, TRINITY LUTHERAN 0

25  25 25
 2021 

MATCH STATISTICS

Kills: Ali Hornung 21, Maggie Purichia 5.

Assists: Emma Kaelin 36.

Digs: Ceci Rish 12.

Blocks: Maggie Purichia 2.

Next: Providence (2-0) hosts Mercy (Louisville) on Thursday at the Larkin Center.

.

WARRIORS SWEEP HORNETS

HENRYVILLE — Christian Academy picked up a 3-0 victory in first-year coach Chrissy Millen’s debut.

Kendall Kerberg paced the Warriors with 17 kills and Halle Rankin had 16 assists in a 25-17, 25-22, 25-10 victory

“After starting off a little slow in the first set, things starting coming together about halfway through and we were able to string together a few solid serve rotations to push us ahead,” Millen said. “We started off the second set hot.”

Henryville rallied to tie the score at 21-21 as the Hornets looked to even the match at a set apiece. But the Warriors pushed through.

“Jolie Miles was able to put a good serve rotation together for those last few points,” Millen said.

.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, HENRYVILLE 0

25 25  25
17 22  10

MATCH STATISTICS

Kills: Kendall Kerberg 17, Hale Rankin 5, Adeline Baldwin 5.

Assists: Rankin 16, Kerberg 4.

Digs: Abby Vancampen 11, Kerberg 4, Baldwin 2, Rankin 2.

Aces: Vancampen 2, Baldwin 2, Rankin 4, Kerberg 5.

Record: 1-0.

Next Match: Monday at Crawford County.

Tags