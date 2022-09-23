JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville celebrated its Senior Night with a 25-19, 25-21, 17-25, 18-25, 15-11 victory over visiting Madison on Thursday night.
The Red Devils (6-12) play in a tournament at Castle on Saturday.
WARRIORS SWEEP SENATORS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Christian Academy swept West Washington 25-14, 25-18, 25-23 Thursday night.
"It was good to get back into the win column tonight as we head into Senior Night tomorrow, and really the home stretch of our season," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Overall we played well, minus a couple stretches in the third set. Freshman setter Ella Peach picked up her 500th career assist tonight at West Washington while sophomore Avery Kerr earned her 100th career block."
The Warriors (16-9) host Shawe Memorial on Friday night.
.
CAI 3, WEST WASHINGTON 0
Chr. Academy 25 25 25
West Washington 14 18 23
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 10 digs, 2 aces; Mya Chapman 1 assist, 9 kills; Ella Siekman 5 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 1 assist, 20 digs, 4 aces; Avery Kerr 2 solo blocks, 2 digs, 3 kills; Ella Peach 31 assists / 9 digs / 3 aces; Loran Palmer 6 digs; Maycee Hoefler 9 kills; Regan Barth 2 digs, 4 kills; Karlyn Denny 3 digs, 12 kills.
.
EAGLES SWEEP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Lanesville downed New Washington 25-10, 26-24, 25-11 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday night.
The Mustangs (6-13, 1-2) play at Trinity Lutheran's Cougar Cup on Saturday.
OWLS OUTLAST BULLDOGS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour outlasted New Albany 18-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (12-7, 3-3) play in Cathedral's Lady Irish Invite on Saturday.
SCOTTSBURG SWEEPS CHARLESTOWN
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg swept Charlestown 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
The Pirates (15-8, 5-3) host New Albany at 7 p.m. Monday night.
FLOYD SWEEPS EAST
COLUMBUS — Floyd Central swept host Columbus East 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 to clinch at least a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title Thursday night.
Floyd Central (17-6, 5-0) visit Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, COLUMBUS EAST 0
Floyd Central 25 25 25
Columbus East 19 21 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.