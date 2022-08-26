JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville swept Rock Creek 25-13, 25-19, 26-24 Thursday night.
The Red Devils (2-4) next visit Southwestern at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
ASSUMPTION OUTLASTS PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Louisville Assumption outlasted Providence 26-24, 25-16, 14-25, 23-25, 15-9 in a matchup between two of the top teams in Kentuckiana.
The visiting Rockets, who are considered the state favorite in Kentucky, won the first two sets before the Pioneers battled back to take the next two.
Abby Julius and Lilly Kaiser had 11 kills apiece to pace the Pioneers, who received 47 assists from Grace Purichia. Nicole Stratford led the defense with 22 digs.
Providence will host the North/South Classic on Saturday.
HIGHLANDERS SWEEP BRAVES
BROWNSTOWN — Floyd Central swept host Brownstown Central 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 Thursday night.
Jenna Heidbreder led the Highlanders' offensive attack with 10 kills while Caroline Hilbrich and Nora Gibson had six apiece. Sophomore Carly Fonda dished out 21 assists.
Defensively, Amanda Hess had 18 digs and Hilbrich 11 while Gibson finished with four solo blocks.
The Highlanders (4-2) will play in Providence's North/South Classic on Saturday.
BRAVES BLANK GENERALS
BORDEN — Host Borden swept Clarksville in three sets Thursday night.
Freshman McKenna Mullen led the Braves offensively with 14 kills while Gabby Thomas dished out 17 assists. Thomas also topped the team in digs (nine) while Calleigh Baird tallied three blocks. Michele Cooper led the way at the service line with two aces.
EAGLES TAME MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Austin swept New Washington 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 Thursday night.
WARRIORETTES OUTLAST 'DOGS
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg outlasted New Albany 24-26, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 15-13 Thursday night.
Freshman Ellie Scharlow led the Bulldogs with 15 kills while Alexis Caldwell had 13. Cheyenne Palmer topped the team with 39 assists and 15 digs. Palmer also tied freshman Callie Loesch for the team-lead in total blocks with five. Reese Tiesing and Reese Strivers added five service aces apiece.
