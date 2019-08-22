In response to noise complaints, the New Albany City Council has narrowly passed an ordinance limiting when fireworks can be used inside city limits. Now, residents of the city can only use consumer fireworks legally during certain times 15 days a year: June 29-July 11 and Dec. 31-Jan 1. The new regulation comes with teeth: a $150 fine for the first offense, $300 for the second, and $500 for each thereafter. Permits can be obtained by organizations wishing to use fireworks outside those specified times.

