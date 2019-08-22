Jeffvb1A
New Jeffersonville volleyball coach Wes Briscoe offers instruction to his team during its camp last week. After a successful stint at Christian Academy, Briscoe hopes to turn around the Red Devils program, which hasn’t won a sectional since 1991.

 By JOSH COOK

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville opened the Wes Briscoe Era with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 sweep over visiting Charlestown in the Red Devils' season-opener at Johnson Arena.

“Of course it was important for us to get off to a good start,” Briscoe said. “We have some injuries and other things keeping us from being full strength. We essentially played all eight available varsity players tonight. They grew up fast. Three freshman, a couple sophomores and a junior with not much varsity experience. Alayna Lacy and Erynn Dickson really anchored our team, and carried us through against a game Charlestown team.”

Lacy topped the team with 11 assists and six kills. Abby Dues led the defense with 12 digs.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, CHARLESTOWN 0

Charlestown   22 22 18

Jeffersonville 25 25 25

MATCH STATISTICS

   Kills: Kayleigh Smith (C) 10, Alayna Lacy (J) 6.

   Assists: Lacy (J), 11.

   Digs: Abby Dues (J) 12.

DOGS DOWN PATRIOTS

LINCOLN CITY — Tess Owsley and Lauren Naville led New Albany with 15 and 10 kills respectively as the Bulldogs picked up a 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Heritage Hills.

"Tess Owsley carried the offensive load for us tonight," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "Some of our other hitters were struggling to get in rhythm and Tess stayed consistent all match long. Lauren Naville also stepped up for some big kills that gained momentum at key times in the game. The difference in the match was our aggressive serving that gave Heritage Hills trouble at times."

The Bulldogs host Hoosier Hills Conference foe Jennings County on Tuesday night.  

NEW ALBANY 3, HERITAGE HILLS 0

New Albany    25 25 25

Heritage Hills 19 20 20

MATCH STATISTICS

   Kills: Tess Owsley 15, Lauren Naville 10, Riley Winslow 7. 

   Aces: Winslow 2, Saylor Knoy 2, Bree Martin 2.

   Digs: Martin 15, Winslow 13, Knoy 8.

   Assists: Blair Sprigler 27.

   Blocks: Dani Grant 2.

MUSTANGS TAKE HOME OPENER

NEW WASHINGTON — Kalin Campbell had 11 aces and nine kills to pace the Mustangs to a dominant home-opening victory against Shawe Memorial.

The Mustangs (3-1) next host Charlestown on Tuesday. 

NEW WASHINGTON 3, SHAWE MEMORIAL 0

Shawe Memorial  12 15  3

New Washington 25 25 25

MATCH STATISTICS

  Kills: Kalin Campbell 9

  Assists: Eurton 15

  Aces: Campbell 11 

  Digs: Ellison 11

  JV: New Washington won.

LIONS SWEEP BRAVES

SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek swept visiting Borden 25-13, 25-14, 25-7 on Thursday night. 

Ligia Williams led a balanced attack with 10 kills and three blocks while Bailey Brown dished out 24 assists and recorded seven aces for the Lions. 

Rock Creek (3-0) hosts Jeffersonville on Thursday. 

ROCK CREEK 3, BORDEN 0

Borden     13     14     7

Rock Creek     25     25     25

ROCK CREEK STATISTICS

     Kills: Ligia Williams 10, Leah Thompson 9, Morgan Schmidt 6, Josie Anderson 6, Lajoy Williams 3.

     Assists: Bailey Brown 24.

     Ace: Brown 7, Thompson 5, Ligia Williams 3.

     Blocks: Ligia Williams 3, Schmidt 2.

