JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville opened the Wes Briscoe Era with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 sweep over visiting Charlestown in the Red Devils' season-opener at Johnson Arena.
“Of course it was important for us to get off to a good start,” Briscoe said. “We have some injuries and other things keeping us from being full strength. We essentially played all eight available varsity players tonight. They grew up fast. Three freshman, a couple sophomores and a junior with not much varsity experience. Alayna Lacy and Erynn Dickson really anchored our team, and carried us through against a game Charlestown team.”
Lacy topped the team with 11 assists and six kills. Abby Dues led the defense with 12 digs.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Charlestown 22 22 18
Jeffersonville 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Kayleigh Smith (C) 10, Alayna Lacy (J) 6.
Assists: Lacy (J), 11.
Digs: Abby Dues (J) 12.
.
DOGS DOWN PATRIOTS
LINCOLN CITY — Tess Owsley and Lauren Naville led New Albany with 15 and 10 kills respectively as the Bulldogs picked up a 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Heritage Hills.
"Tess Owsley carried the offensive load for us tonight," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "Some of our other hitters were struggling to get in rhythm and Tess stayed consistent all match long. Lauren Naville also stepped up for some big kills that gained momentum at key times in the game. The difference in the match was our aggressive serving that gave Heritage Hills trouble at times."
The Bulldogs host Hoosier Hills Conference foe Jennings County on Tuesday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, HERITAGE HILLS 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Heritage Hills 19 20 20
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Tess Owsley 15, Lauren Naville 10, Riley Winslow 7.
Aces: Winslow 2, Saylor Knoy 2, Bree Martin 2.
Digs: Martin 15, Winslow 13, Knoy 8.
Assists: Blair Sprigler 27.
Blocks: Dani Grant 2.
.
MUSTANGS TAKE HOME OPENER
NEW WASHINGTON — Kalin Campbell had 11 aces and nine kills to pace the Mustangs to a dominant home-opening victory against Shawe Memorial.
The Mustangs (3-1) next host Charlestown on Tuesday.
NEW WASHINGTON 3, SHAWE MEMORIAL 0
Shawe Memorial 12 15 3
New Washington 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Kalin Campbell 9
Assists: Eurton 15
Aces: Campbell 11
Digs: Ellison 11
JV: New Washington won.
.
LIONS SWEEP BRAVES
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek swept visiting Borden 25-13, 25-14, 25-7 on Thursday night.
Ligia Williams led a balanced attack with 10 kills and three blocks while Bailey Brown dished out 24 assists and recorded seven aces for the Lions.
Rock Creek (3-0) hosts Jeffersonville on Thursday.
.
ROCK CREEK 3, BORDEN 0
Borden 13 14 7
Rock Creek 25 25 25
ROCK CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Williams 10, Leah Thompson 9, Morgan Schmidt 6, Josie Anderson 6, Lajoy Williams 3.
Assists: Bailey Brown 24.
Ace: Brown 7, Thompson 5, Ligia Williams 3.
Blocks: Ligia Williams 3, Schmidt 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.