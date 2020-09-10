JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville celebrated its Senior Night with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-11 victory over visiting Lanesville on Wednesday night.
Elliot Mays topped the Red Devils with 13 kills, while Erynn Dickson and Alyvia Luce led a strong team serving effort with seven aces apiece. Meanwhile, Abby Dues dished out 23 assists and recorded five aces.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, LANESVILLE 0
Lanesville 16 15 11
Jeffersonville 25 25 25
JEFF STATISTICS
Kills: Elliot Mays 13, Kayleigh Gernand 6.
Assists: Abby Dues 23.
Aces: Erynn Dickson 7, Alyvia Luce 7, Dues 5.
DRAGONS SWEEP PANTHERS
SELLERSBURG — Bella Hinton tallied a team-high 13 kills to lead Silver Creek to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of visiting Corydon Central in Mid-Southern Conference action Wednesday night.
Also for the Dragons, Abby Marks dished out 22 assists while Kiki Brown recorded 13 digs and Mallory Ramsey tallied 12. Brown also recorded six service aces for Creek, who tallied 14 as a team.
SILVER CREEK 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Corydon Central 20 13 14
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 13, Anna Dablow 6, Macy Ferrell 6, Katie Hawkins 4, Maddie Hunter 3, Abby Marks 2, Emily Weber 2.
Blocks: Hinton 4, Ferrell 3, Weber 2.
Assists: Marks 22, Hanna Zimmerman 5, Mallory Ramsey 4.
Aces: Kiki Brown 6, Hinton 2, Marks 2.
Digs: Brown 13, Ramsey 12, Audrey Landers 6, Marks 6, Hinton 6, Ellie Priddy 3, Maddy Keinath 3, Ferrell 2, Hawkins 2, Zimmerman 2.
VIKINGS RALLY PAST FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 2A No. 5 Barr-Reeve rallied to outlast host Floyd Central 25-22, 22-25, 24-26, 25-22, 16-14 Wednesday night.
Kayden Holcomb led the Highlanders with 15 kills and four blocks while Natalie Lostutter added 13 kills and Kaylee Hunt 12. Mandy Hess dished out 24 assists while Anna Hilbrich tallied 25 digs and Caroline Hilbrich added 18 for Floyd.
The Highlanders (5-4, 3-0) host New Albany at 7 p.m. Thursday night in a huge Hoosier Hills Conference match.
BARR-REEVE 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Barr-Reeve 25 22 24 25 16
Floyd Central 22 25 26 22 14
FC STATISTICS
Kills: Kayden Holcomb 15, Natalie Lostutter 13, Kaylee Hunt 12, Caroline Hilbrich 8, Kylie Minnis 6, Jenna Heidbreder 6.
Blocks: Holcomb 4, Minnis 3, Heidbreder 2.
Assists: Mandy Hess 24, Courtney Combs 17.
Aces: Combs 3, Kasey Quenichet 2.
Digs: Anna Hilbrich 25, C. Hilbrich 18, Quenichet 9, Holcomb 7, Lostutter 6, Hess 6.
MUSTANGS TAME GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting New Washington swept Clarksville 25-18, 25-8, 25-12 Wednesday night.
