VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Second-ranked Pioneers roll to two wins

INDIANAPOLIS — Class 4A No. 2 Providence rolled to a pair of victories in Saturday's Hoosier North/South Challenge at Lawrence North.
The Pioneers downed sixth-ranked Hamilton Southeastern 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22 in their first match, then followed that up with a 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 win over the host Wildcats.
Ali Hornung led the way in Providence's pair of victories with 30 kills and 22 digs while Emma Kaelin compiled 14 kills and 63 assists and Ceci Rush tallied 38 digs and six aces.
"We picked up two solid wins over two 4A opponents that have really come to be fairly big rivals for us," Pioneers coach Terri Purichia said. "We know that when we step on the court against Hamilton Southeastern it's always going to be a battle. They played so fast offensively, and their defense was amazing. Our team had to play very well, and come from behind to pick up that last set. It was very exciting! The Lawrence North team is so athletic and quick at the net. They play a very different style that we had to adjust to. We had a good serving performance against Lawrence North, which helped keep the momentum on our side. It is great to walk away from this four-way with two wins against two very good teams."
Also there, Floyd Central dropped a pair of matches. Lawrence North beat the Highlanders 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 before Hamilton Southeastern followed suit with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-9 triumph.
Tuesday, Providence (7-0) plays at New Albany at 7 p.m. while the Highlanders (1-4) play at Seymour at 7:30 p.m.
.
HOOSIER NORTH/SOUTH CHALLENGE
Saturday at Lawrence North
Lawrence North d. Floyd Central 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Hamilton SE d. Floyd Central 25-11, 25-10, 25-9
Providence d. Hamilton Southeastern 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22
Providence d. Lawrence North 25-9, 25-17, 25-14
PROVIDENCE STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 30, Courtney Glotzbach 15 (vs. HSE), Emma Kaelin 14, Anna Purichia 13, Maggie Purichia 6 (vs. LN).
Blocks: Maggie Purichia 9.
Assists: Kaelin 63, Ceci Rush 5.
Aces: C. Rush 6, Kaelin 2, Miranda Harley 4,
Digs: Rush 38, Hornung 22, Glotzbach 15.
LIONS WIN MADISON INVITE
MADISON — Class A Rock Creek outlasted 3A Lawrenceburg 25-19, 21-25, 15-12 to win the Madison Invitational on Saturday.
Earlier in the day the Lions defeated South Ripley 25-16, 25-17, the host Cubs 25-21, 25-20 and Franklin County 25-17, 25-5 to earn a spot in the final.
Ligia Williams and Leah Thompson led the Lions' offense on the day, tallying 30 and 24 kills, respectively. Williams also led the way with 11 blocks. Bailey Brown topped Rock Creek with 76 assists, eight aces and 28 digs.
Meanwhile New Washington went 1-2 on the day, posting a 25-15, 25-11 triumph over Trimble County (Ky.).
On Tuesday, the Mustangs (5-4) play at Medora at 6 p.m. while the unbeaten Lions (7-0) host Christian Academy at 7 p.m.
MADISON INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Madison
Rock Creek d. South Ripley 25-16, 25-17
Rock Creek d. Madison 25-21, 25-20
Rock Creek d. Franklin County 25-17, 25-5
Lawrenceburg d. New Washington 25-18, 25-12
New Washington d. Trimble County (Ky.) 25-15, 25-11
Southwestern d. New Washington 25-21, 27-25
Final: Rock Creek d. Lawrenceburg 25-19, 21-25, 15-12
ROCK CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Williams 30, Leah Thompson 24, Josie Anderson 19, Morgan Schmidt 10, Lajoy Williams 6.
Blocks: Ligia Wiliams 11, Schmidt 4.
Assists: Bailey Brown 76.
Aces: Brown 8, Thompson 7, Schmidt 6, Ligia Williams 4.
Digs: Brown 28, Ligia Williams 26, Schmidt 22, Thompson 20, Lajoy Williams 12, Jenna Rogers 6, Anderson 5.
RED DEVILS TAKE SPRINGS VALLEY TITLE
SPRINGS VALLEY — Jeffersonville fought off four Springs Valley match points in the final set while scoring six consecutive points to outlast the host Blackhawks 17-25, 25-21, 16-14 in Saturday's Springs Valley Invitational championship.
Earlier in the day the Red Devils defeated Edgewood 25-12, 22-25, 26-24, Hancock County (Ky.) 25-21, 25-12 and Paoli 25-21, 26-24 before handing the Blackhawks (8-1), who were ranked No. 8 in Class A in the preseason coaches poll, their first loss of the season.
Hannah Thibideau and Alayna Lacy led the way for Jeff. Thibideau tallied 18 kills, 12 blocks and three aces while Lacy recorded 16 kills, seven blocks, 66 assists, 12 aces and 25 digs. Kayleigh Gernand added 14 kills and eight blocks while Adley McMahel tallied a team-high 30 digs to go along with four aces.
Jeff (5-2) next hosts Southwestern at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
SPRINGS VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Springs Valley
Jeffersonville d. Edgewood 25-12, 22-25, 26-24
Jeffersonville d. Hancock County (Ky.) 25-21, 25-12
Jeffersonville d. Paoli 25-21, 26-24
Final: Jeffersonville d. Springs Valley 17-25, 25-21, 16-14
JEFFERSONVILLE STATISTICS
Kills: Olivia Shelton 18, Hannah Thibideau 18, Alayna Lacy 16, Kayleigh Gernand 14, Nevaeh Bates 11.
Blocks: Thibideau 12, Gernand 8, Lacy 7.
Assists: Lacy 66.
Aces: Lacy 12, Erynn Dickson 5, Adley McMahel 4, Thibideau 3, Rachel Lowe 3.
Digs: McMahel 30, Lacy 25, Dickson 23, Lowe 18, Shelton 10.
DRAGONS FINISH 2ND AT BROWNSTOWN
BROWNSTOWN — Host, and Class 3A No. 2, Brownstown Central won its own invitational with a 25-18, 25-21 victory over fifth-ranked Silver Creek on Saturday afternoon.
The Dragons won a trio of matches — sweeping Bloomington South, Seymour and Class A No. 3 Trinity Lutheran — en route to the final.
Bella Hinton led the Silver Creek offense with 32 kills while Abby Marks added 16 and Macie Garrison 15. Garrison also dished out 61 assists and recorded 14 digs. Meanwhile Mallory Ramsey paced the defense with 48 digs.
The Dragons (6-2) play at Madison on Wednesday.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Brownstown Central
Silver Creek d. Bloomington South 25-19, 25-16
Silver Creek d. Seymour 25-17, 25-18
Silver Creek d. Trinity Lutheran 26-24, 25-18
Final: Brownstown Central d. Silver Creek 25-18, 25-21
SILVER CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 32, Abby Marks 16, Macie Garrison 15, Anna Dablow 14.
Blocks: Katie Hawkins 12, Marks 7.
Assists: Garrison 61, Marks 11.
Aces: Hinton 11.
Digs: Mallory Ramsey 48, Garrison 14, Faith Weitzel 29, Marks 22, Alexis Striegel 9.
DOGS FINISH 2ND
NEW ALBANY — Class 4A No. 12 Castle outlasted host New Albany 25-13, 25-16 Saturday in the final of the River City Invitational at the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs won a pair of earlier matches, defeating Austin 25-5, 22-25, 15-3 and Evansville Central 25-9, 25-12, on their way to the championship match.
Riley Winslow led New Albany on the day with 19 kills, 12 digs and six aces while Blair Sprigler dished out 50 assists.
The Bulldogs (5-1) host Providence at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
RIVER CITY INVITATIONAL
Saturday at the Doghouse
New Albany d. Austin 25-5, 22-25, 15-3
New Albany d. Evansville Central 25-9, 25-12
Final: Castle d. New Albany 25-13, 25-16
NEW ALBANY STATISTICS
Kills: Riley Winslow 19, Alexis Caldwell 15, Tess Owsley 11, Sydney Byerly 8.
Blocks: Lauren Naville 2, Dani Grant 2.
Assists: Blair Sprigler 50, Haleigh Monks 10.
Aces: Winslow 6, Sprigler 5, Saylor Knoy 4.
Digs: Winslow 12, Sprigler 11, Knoy 9.
WARRIORS GO 2-2 AT SCOTTSBURG
SCOTTSBURG — Christian Academy went 2-2 at the Scottsburg Invitational on Saturday.
Jasper edged the Warriors 25-19, 25-23 in their first match before Class A No. 6 Hauser outlasted them 25-19, 25-20. CAI rebounded, though, by beating Jennings County 25-18, 25-14 and Louisville Butler 25-16, 25-9.
Kendall Kerberg led the way for CAI, finishing the day with 49 kills and 19 digs. Adeline Baldwin added 31 assists and 12 digs while Halle Rankin tallied 23 assists, 16 digs and 11 aces. Abby Vancampen led the defensive effort with 29 digs.
"Even through we lost our morning matches, I was pleased to see how well we matched up against the two best teams we’ve faced this season," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said.
The Warriors (6-2) play at Rock Creek at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
SCOTTSBURG INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Scottsburg
Jasper d. Christian Academy 25-19, 25-23
Hauser d. CAI 25-19, 25-20
CAI d. Jennings County 25-18, 25-14
CAI d. Louisville Butler 25-16, 25-9
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 49, Halle Rankin 16, Adeline Baldwin 6, Chloe Wiseheart 3, Jolie Miles 2.
Blocks: Miles 2, Ashtyn Neighbours 1.
Assists: Baldwin 31, Rankin 23, Abby Vancampen 10, Kerberg 5.
Aces: Rankin 11, Vancampen 7, Baldwin 6, Kerberg 3.
Digs: Vancampen 29, Wiseheart 20, Kerberg 19, Baldwin 12, Rankin 5.