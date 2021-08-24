SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek bounced back from Monday night’s five-set loss at Floyd Central with a 25-22, 25-15, 25-23 sweep of host Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night.
Ellie Priddy led the Dragons with 19 kills, three aces and two blocks. Abby Marks dished out 33 assists while Kiki Brown led the defense with 16 digs.
SILVER CREEK 3, SCOTTSBURG 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Scottsburg 22 15 23
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 19, Macy Ferrell 5, Maddie Hunter 4, Abby Marks 3, Emily Weber 2, Riley Wickens 2, Carley Birk 2.
Blocks: Priddy 2.
Assists: Marks 33, Kiki Brown 2.
Aces: Priddy 3, Audrey Landers 2.
Digs: Brown 16, Hunter 14, Marks 8, Landers 4, Priddy 4, Wickens 3, Birk 2, Rylie Biggs 2.
PIONEERS BLANK BRAVES
BROWNSTOWN — Class 4A No. 6 Providence swept host, and 3A No. 4, Brownstown Central 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 on Tuesday night.
Grace Purichia recorded a double-double (27 assists, 11 digs) while also tallying a team-high four aces. Lilly Tappel led the attack with 11 kills while Makenzie Wagner tallied 10 for the Pioneers.
Providence (3-2) visits Louisville Male at 6:30 p.m Wednesday night.
PROVIDENCE 3, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0
Providence 25 25 25
Brownstown 15 22 22
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Lilly Tappel 11, Makenzie Wagner 10, Lilly Kaiser 4, Madelyn Dotson 4.
Blocks: Tappel 1, Avery Drury 1.
Assists: Grace Purichia 27, Wagner 2, Camila Adams 2.
Aces: Purichia 4, Kaiser 2, Nicole Stratford 2, Wagner 2.
Digs: Purichia 11, Adams 9, Stratford 8, Taylor Bansbach 7.
Junior varsity: PHS 25-18, 25-17.
Frosh: Brownstown 25-17, 25-21.
‘DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
NEW ALBANY — New Albany outlasted visiting Jennings County for a 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18 Hoosier Hills Conference victory in the Bulldogs’ home-opener Tuesday night.
“Reese Tiesing was unstoppable all night long. She had nine kills on 15 swings when in the front row and six aces from the service line. She really stepped up and gave the Bulldogs a huge edge in the match,” New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. “Alexis Caldwell, Ashlyn Clifton and Cheyenne Palmer all recorded double-doubles in the match as well.”
The Bulldogs will host Scottsburg on Thursday.
NEW ALBANY 3, JENNINGS COUNTY 1
Jennings County 14 19 25 18
New Albany 25 25 22 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 14, Ashlyn Clifton 10, Reese Tiesing 9, Kamori Knight 9, Giavanna Yowell 3, Cheyenne Palmer 3.
Blocks: Knight 3, Yowell 2, Tiesing 2.
Assists: Palmer 25, Amelia Hicks 17, Caldwell 2, Reese Stivers 1, Clifton 1.
Aces: Tiesing 6, Riley Sawyer 2, Stivers 2, Caldwell 1, Clifton 1.
Digs: Clifton 19, Caldwell 13, Stivers 12, Palmer 11, Sawyer 8, Tiesing 7, Hicks 6,Knight 2.
PIRATES TAME MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Charlestown posted a 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 win at New Washington on Tuesday night.
BRAVES FALL
BORDEN — Visiting North Harrison outlasted Borden 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15 Tuesday night.
