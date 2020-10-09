NEW ALBANY — Class A Trinity Lutheran outlasted New Albany 25-22, 23-25, 25-8, 19-25, 16-14 Thursday night at the Doghouse.
Alexis Caldwell had 16 kills and 16 digs while Cheyenne Palmer tallied 54 assists and 12 digs. Bree Martin had a team-best 24 digs and three aces for the Bulldogs.
New Albany (15-10) will play in Saturday’s Lawrence North Invitational.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Trinity Lutheran 25 23 25 19 16
New Albany 22 25 8 25 14
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 16, Lauren Naville 14, Tess Owsley 10, Kamori Knight 8, Olivia Allee 8, Bree Martin 2, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Bella Doss 1.
Blocks: Knight 2, Allee 2, Palmer 1, Owsley 1.
Assists: Palmer 54, Bree Martin 1, Caldwell 1, Owsley 1.
Aces: Martin 3, Riley Sawyer 2, Palmer 1, Bella Doss 1, Ashlyn Clifton 1, Owsley 1.
Digs: Martin 24, Caldwell 16, Owsley 15, Palmer 12, Clifton 10, Sawyer 2, Knight 1, Naville 1, Allee 1, Doss 1.
PIONEERS SWEEP MANUAL
LOUISVILLE — Class 4A No. 11 Providence swept host Louisville DuPont Manual 25-23, 25-17 Thursday night.
The Pioneers (19-6) are idle until next week’s Jennings County Sectional semifinals.
RED DEVILS EDGE SCOTTSBURG
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville edged Scottsburg 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 14-25, 15-8 Thursday night.
The Red Devils (9-18) are idle until next week’s Jennings County Sectional semifinals.
FLOYD SWEEPS CUBS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept visiting Madison 25-10, 25-18, 25-15 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
