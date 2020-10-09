Bree Martin

New Albany sophomore Bree Martin established a new single-season record for digs for the Bulldogs volleyball team this past Saturday. She has 305 on the season.

 PHOTO FROM TWITTER

NEW ALBANY — Class A Trinity Lutheran outlasted New Albany 25-22, 23-25, 25-8, 19-25, 16-14 Thursday night at the Doghouse.

Alexis Caldwell had 16 kills and 16 digs while Cheyenne Palmer tallied 54 assists and 12 digs. Bree Martin had a team-best 24 digs and three aces for the Bulldogs.

New Albany (15-10) will play in Saturday’s Lawrence North Invitational.

.

TRINITY LUTHERAN 3, NEW ALBANY 2

Trinity Lutheran     25     23     25     19     16

New Albany            22     25       8     25     14     

MATCH STATISTICS

     Kills: Alexis Caldwell 16, Lauren Naville 14, Tess Owsley 10, Kamori Knight 8, Olivia Allee 8, Bree Martin 2, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Bella Doss 1.

     Blocks: Knight 2, Allee 2, Palmer 1, Owsley 1.

     Assists: Palmer 54, Bree Martin 1, Caldwell 1, Owsley 1.

     Aces: Martin 3, Riley Sawyer 2, Palmer 1, Bella Doss 1, Ashlyn Clifton 1, Owsley 1.

     Digs: Martin 24, Caldwell 16, Owsley 15, Palmer 12, Clifton 10, Sawyer 2, Knight 1, Naville 1, Allee 1, Doss 1.

PIONEERS SWEEP MANUAL

LOUISVILLE — Class 4A No. 11 Providence swept host Louisville DuPont Manual 25-23, 25-17 Thursday night.

The Pioneers (19-6) are idle until next week’s Jennings County Sectional semifinals.

RED DEVILS EDGE SCOTTSBURG

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville edged Scottsburg 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 14-25, 15-8 Thursday night.

The Red Devils (9-18) are idle until next week’s Jennings County Sectional semifinals.

FLOYD SWEEPS CUBS

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept visiting Madison 25-10, 25-18, 25-15 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.

Tags

Recommended for you