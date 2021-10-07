NEW ALBANY — On a night when senior libero Abby Vancampen recorded the 1,000th dig of her career, host Christian Academy outlasted Charlestown 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23 Thursday night.
"Facing off against a former (Class) 3A sectional opponent in our last match of the season, was a good stepping stone for us leading into sectionals next week. Charlestown has a strong middle that really tested our defense and their libero got a lot of balls up for them. All four sets were a back-and-forth battle and what really separated us tonight was our serving. It has helped us win a lot of matches this season, including tonight," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Not only did we have 15 team aces, led by senior Chloe Wiseheart's seven, but we served tough and aggressive and kept them out of system most of the night. I am so proud of the girls and how they responded in the fourth set when we found ourselves down 21-23. We had two huge aces from Wiseheart and a heck of a line shot from opposite Karlyn Denny for the win."
Denny tallied a team-high 14 kills while Wiseheart stuffed the stat sheet with 21 assists, eight kills, seven digs and seven aces. Vancampen topped the team with 15 digs, including the benchmark one.
"She has been so important for us in the back row the last three seasons and it makes my heart so happy to see her accomplish such a special milestone," Millen said.
The Warriors (13-11) will face Paoli (13-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday nigh in the first round of the 2A CAI Sectional.
.
CAI 3, CHARLESTOWN 1
Charlestown 21 19 25 23
CAI 25 25 20 25
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 14, Chloe Wiseheart 8, Kristen Abbott 6, Avery Kerr 6, Ashtyn Neighbours 4, Haley Jones 2.
Assists: Wiseheart 21, Ella Siekman 16, Denny 2, Abby Vancampen 1.
Aces: Wiseheart 7, Abbott 2, Denny 2, Vancampen 2, Kerr 1, Neighbours 1.
Blocks: Kerr 2, Neighbours 2.
Digs: Vancampen 15, Neighbours 9, Wiseheart 7, Abbott 4, Siekman 3, Denny 2, Jones 1.
.
RED DEVILS SWEEP SCOTTSBURG
SCOTTSBURG — Jeffersonville closed out the regular season with its fourth straight victory. The visiting Red Devils swept Scottsburg 25-20, 25-16, 27-25 Thursday night.
Elliot Mays led the way for Jeff with a double-double (13 kills, 11 digs) and four aces. Abby Dues dished out 31 assists while freshman Allie Toler tallied a team-best 14 digs.
The Red Devils (11-18) will face Floyd Central at 6 p.m. next Thursday night in the first round of the 4A Providence Sectional.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, SCOTTSBURG 0
Jeffersonville 25 25 27
Scottsburg 20 16 25
JEFF STATISTICS
Kills: Elliot Mays 13, Olivia Shelton 10, Taylor Shelton 5, Avani Doogarsingh 4, Jalayah Hamby 3.
Assists: Abby Dues 31.
Aces: Mays 4, Alyvia Luce 3, Lilly Stefan 2, Andi Durbin 1.
Blocks: Hamby 3, Mays 2, Dues 1.
Digs: Allie Toler 14, Mays 11, Luce 11, O. Shelton 6, Stefan 4, Dues 3, T. Shelton 2, Doogarsingh 2, Hamby 1.
.
PIONEERS SWEEP CRIMSONS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 15 Providence rolled to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of visiting Louisville DuPont Manual on Thursday night at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers (18-8), who have won six in a row, will face Seymour at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday night in the first round of the Providence Sectional.
BRAVES BEAT BULLDOGS
BORDEN — Host Borden beat Orleans 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 Thursday night in its regular-season finale.
The Braves (7-11) will face the host Lions at 6 p.m. next Thursday night in the first round of the Class A Rock Creek Sectional.
COUGARS SWEEP 'DOGS
SEYMOUR — Class A No. 1 Trinity Lutheran swept visiting New Albany 25-14, 25-23, 25-15 Thursday night.
New Albany (16-10) will face the winner between the host Pioneers and Seymour at 12:15 p.m. next Saturday in the semifinals of the 4A Providence Sectional.
