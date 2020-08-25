NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy celebrated its five seniors with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 sweep of visiting Crawford County on Senior Night (a.k.a. Monday night).
The Warriors recognized Adeline Baldwin, Mollie Hoagland, Ella McCoy, Jolie Miles and manager Karson Abbott prior to the match, then carried that momentum into the first set.
"We started out hot in the first set and were able to hold off a late run by Crawford County to pull out the win," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "I was really impressed with my team in the second set though. We struggled early and fell behind 18-13. We were able to come back and tie it up at 22 all behind a good serve rotation from freshman Ella Baldwin. I was overall impressed by the improvement in our serve-receive from last week. The girls worked hard on it in practice and it paid off tonight. Junior libero Abby Vancampen led the way for us and had her best night so far this season.
"Our ability to pass well led to senior Adeline Baldwin distributing the ball to a variety of our hitters and making Crawford County's defense work. And once again, freshman Karlyn Denny was a force behind the service line."
Ella Baldwin led the Warriors with 19 kills while Adeline Baldwin dished out 31 assists and Vancampen recorded 15 digs. Meanwhile Denny and Miles recorded five and four aces, respectively.
CAI (2-1) hosts Paoli at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
.
CAI 3, CRAWFORD COUNTY 0
Crawford Co. 18 22 22
CAI 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Ella Baldwin 19, Jolie Miles 9, Adeline Baldwin 4, Karlyn Denny 3, Mollie Hoagland 1.
Assists: A. Baldwin 31.
Aces: Denny 5, Miles 4, E. Baldwin 1, Abby Vancampen 1, Chloe Wiseheart 1.
Digs: Vancampen 15, E. Baldwin 10, A. Baldwin 5, Miles 5, Ashtyn Neighbours 3, Wiseheart 3, Denny 2.
.
EAGLES BEAT BRAVES
AUSTIN — Host Austin outlasted Borden 25-8, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18 Monday night.
