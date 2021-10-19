NEW ALBANY — Mitchell claimed its first sectional title in 15 years Saturday night.
The Bluejackets outlasted the host Warriors 25-18, 25-22, 29-31, 23-25, 15-10 in an emotional five-set thriller in the Class 2A Christian Academy Sectional final.
Mitchell, which lost to Henryville in last year's sectional final, looked strong in the first two sets, taking them by a combined 10 points.
"It was evident from the start that our team had to work out some nerves," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Over half our players are freshmen and sophomores, some of which had never played in a match of this magnitude. As a result, we had some uncharacteristic mistakes early on. In both sets one and two, we found ourselves hanging with Mitchell, or ahead of them until about point 15 when they were able to string together a couple more points than us in each service rotation to pull out the victories."
The Warriors, however, rallied in the third and fourth frames, eking out both.
"We definitely had a gameplan going into the match and it wasn't until the third set that the girls had calmed down enough to start executing it," said Millen, whose team swept Clarksville 25-11, 25-8, 25-21 in Saturday morning's semifinals. "But like every set in the match, the third set was a battle."
The Bluejackets led 7-2 early in the third before CAI's comeback began. It started behind the serving of sophomore Karlyn Denny.
"She was huge for us behind the service line all night," Millen said. "I am so proud of how our team just kept fighting."
It was 23-all when Millen called her final timeout. Mitchell then scored the ensuing point to get within one of winning the match. The Warriors, though, staved off the Bluejackets.
"Our team stepped up and played some scrappy volleyball," Millen said. "We got the ball back at 29-all with Denny serving again. Mitchell hit a ball long to give us set point at 30-29 and Denny served an aggressive ball to Mitchell that they were able to play up before sending a free ball into the net and giving us the win."
The fourth set was just as tight.
"Our offense was the best during this set and one of the key factors in us pulling out the win," Millen said. "As a team we hit 41.4 (percent) for the set with Denny hitting 57.1."
Once again, though, the Warriors found themselves trailing late. Mitchell led 23-21 when a service error gave CAI a point and service. After a timeout, senior Abby Vancampen came through with back-to-back aces before Denny's out-of-system kill gave the Warriors the win.
"Going into the fifth set we knew we needed to start fast, unfortunately we ran into a server from Mitchell that aced us four serves in a row, followed by our own hitting error putting us down 2-7," Millen said. "We battled, but were unable to string together enough points to pull even with them. And Mitchell's big middle, who we tried to slow down all night, had a couple huge kills to finish the match."
Senior Chloe Wiseheart (17 kills, 11 digs) and freshman Kristen Abbott (10 kills, 12 digs) had double-doubles while Vancampen (18) and classmate Ashtyn Neighbours (13) combined for 31 digs for the Warriors (15-12).
"I am so proud of our team and how far they have come this season," Millen said. "We finished the last month of our season 10-4 and were on a six-match win streak before our championship-match loss. This team was so much fun to coach and a joy to be around each day. It was a heartbreaking loss and we will miss our three seniors — Vancampen, Wiseheart, and Neighbours — and all their contributions over the last four seasons. That being said, there is a lot to look forward to next season with who we have returning."
CAI also played the match with a heavy heart after the death of John Newbanks. Newbanks, whose daughter Sarah is in the volleyball program and also plays softball for the Warriors, passed away Friday. In memory, and honor, of Newbanks, Christian Academy fans wore red Saturday night.
The Bluejackets (25-6) will face fifth-ranked North Posey (25-5) at 11 a.m. this Saturday morning in the first semifinal of the Mitchell Regional. Ninth-ranked Linton-Stockton (28-3) will take on South Ripley (22-10) at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the second semi. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. that night.
.
CLASS 2A CAI SECTIONAL
Saturday's semifinals
CAI 3, CLARKSVILLE 0
Clarksville 11 8 21
CAI 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Chloe Wiseheart 9, Karlyn Denny 6, Avery Kerr 5, Kristen Abbott 3, Mya Chapman 3, Haley Jones 3,
Assists: Ella Siekman 13, Wiseheart 9, Denny 4, Abby Vancampen 2, Kerr 1
Aces: Denny 6, Wiseheart 5, Ashtyn Neighbours 3, Kerr 2, Abbott 1, Vancampen 1
Blocks: Jones 3, Kerr 2, Abbott 1, Denny 1, Wiseheart 1.
Digs: Vancampen 15, Wiseheart 7, Abbott 4, Denny 4, Siekman 4, Jones 2, Neighbours 2, Kerr 1
MITCHELL 3, EASTERN 0
Eastern 17 14 12
Mitchell 25 25 25
.
Saturday night's final
MITCHELL 3, CAI 2
Mitchell 25 25 29 23 10
CAI 18 22 31 25 15
Kills: Wiseheart 17, Denny 14, Abbott 10, Kerr 9, Wiseheart 5, Chapman 2, Jones 2, Neighbours 1,
Assists: Siekman 16, Denny 3, Vancampen 3, Chapman 1, Neighbours 1,
Aces: Denny 5, Kerr 5, Vancampen 3, Abbott 2, Wiseheart 2.
Blocks: Jones 6, Denny 3, Wiseheart 2, Abbott 1, Chapman 1, Kerr 1,
Digs: Vancampen 18, Neighbours 13, Abbott 12, Wiseheart 11, Siekman 7, Denny 5, Kerr 3.
.
EAGLES WIN IT ALL
SELLERSBURG — Lanesville captured its first sectional title in 16 years — and the second in program history — Saturday night.
The Eagles outlasted Shawe Memorial 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 15-6 to win the Class A Rock Creek Sectional final.
Lanesville (16-14) will face fifth-ranked Springs Valley (26-5) at 10 a.m. this Saturday in the first semifinal of the Loogootee Regional. Top-ranked Trinity Lutheran (27-4) will take on the host, and No. 4, Lions (25-7) at approximately noon in the second semi. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. that night.
In Saturday morning's sectional semifinals the Hilltoppers topped the host Lions 3-0, ending Rock Creek's streak of four consecutive titles, while Lanesville downed New Washington 25-19, 25-20, 25-13 in the second semi.
The all-sectional team was comprised of Lanesville's Emma Stacy, Linzie Wernert, Ava Kerr and Devyn Oberholtzer; Harlee Hill, Lina Leatherman and Emmaline Leatherman of Shawe Memorial; Rock Creek's Jenna Rogers and Chloe Carter; Macy Fields and Adyson Cain of New Washington; Borden's Ella Perkinson and Kendall Kiper of South Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.