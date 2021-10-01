NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy outlasted Corydon Central 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-10 on Thursday night.
The Warriors had several stat-sheet stuffers in the win. Chloe Wiseheart compiled 22 assists, 13 digs, seven kills and five aces while Karlyn Denny recorded 14 kills, seven digs, four assists and three aces. Kristen Abbott also added a double-double (10 kills, 10 digs).
"What a great team win we had tonight!" CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Corydon is such a tough team, so for us to pull out the win tonight is huge. Freshmen Mya Chapman and Avery Kerr did a great job of blocking over on the right side to force Corydon's strong outside hitter to work around our block. This really helped our back row as they saw more off-speed shots because of it. Senior Ashtyn Neighbours played her best defensive match of the season.
"We've played in three five-set matches recently, this was the first to go our way. Matches like these will go a long way for our young players to help prepare them for the postseason."
The Warriors (11-11) next visit Clarksville on Monday night.
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 2
Corydon Central 22 25 21 25 10
Christian Academy 25 19 25 20 15
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 14, Kristen Abbott 10, Chloe Wiseheart 7, Haley Jones 5, Mya Chapman 1, Avery Kerr 1.
Assists: Wiseheart 22, Ella Siekman 7, Abby Vancampen 4, Denny 4, Kerr 2.
Aces: Wiseheart 5, Denny 3, Abbott 1, Vancampen 1, Kerr 1.
Blocks: Kerr 2, Chapman 1, Jones 1, Wiseheart 1.
Digs: Vancampen 19, Wiseheart 13, Abbott 10, Ashtyn Neighbours 9, Denny 7, Siekman 3, Kerr 1.
.
EASTERN OUTLASTS NEW WASH
PEKIN — Host Eastern outlasted New Washington 25-15, 14-25, 18-25, 25-23, 19-17 Thursday night.
FLOYD SWEEPS JEFF
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central swept Jeffersonville 25-10, 25-14, 25-13 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.