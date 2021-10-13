NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy outlasted Paoli 25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 24-26, 15-13 in a five-set thriller in the first round of the Class 2A CAI Sectional on Tuesday night.
"What a match! There was a great atmosphere in the gym tonight, with fans from both teams showing up. It sure did make for a fun night," Warriors coach Chrissy Millen said. "Paoli has a scrappy team that just didn't give up. Emma McCrary, Paoli's outside hitter, played a really good match and forced our defense to play really well in order to win. After going up two sets, we were unable to finish off the match in the third set. And anytime you give a team like Paoli hope, they will take advantage. We lost a close fourth set after tying it up at 24 all. In the fifth set, senior Chloe Wiseheart came out on fire from the service line and we were able to jump out to a 6-0 lead that helped propel us to victory.
"Tonight was a total team effort. Our front row was huge defensively. Freshmen Avery Kerr and Mya Chapman had four and three blocks respectively, while sophomore Haley Jones added four of her own. Sophomore Karlyn Denny had one of her best nights offensively accumulating 22 kills for us. She has just gotten better and better as the season has progressed. And we had another good match from senior libero Abby Vancampen who led the team with 18 digs. And once again Wiseheart and junior Ella Siekman set well for us tonight and put our hitters in position to be successful."
Wiseheart (26) and Siekman (13) combined for 39 assists while Wiseheart and Kristen Abbott had five service aces apiece for Christian Academy, which had 18 as a team.
CAI (14-11) will face Clarksville (3-21) at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in a sectional semifinal.
CLASS 2A CAI SECTIONAL
Tuesday's first-round match
CAI 3, PAOLI 2
Paoli 18 17 25 26 13
CAI 25 25 22 24 15
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 22, Haley Jones 7, Chloe Wiseheart 5, Kristen Abbott 4, Avery Kerr 3, Mya Chapman 1.
Assists: Wiseheart 26, Ella Siekman 13, Abby Vancampen 2.
Aces: Abbott 5, Wiseheart 5, Denny 3, Ashtyn Neighbours 2, Kerr 2, Vancampen 1.
Blocks: Jones 4, Kerr 4, Chapman 3, Denny 1, Wiseheart 1.
Digs: Vancampen 18, Neighbours 7, Abbott 5, Siekman 4, Wiseheart 4, Kerr 2, Leah Stevens 1, Chapman 1.
DRAGONS SWEEP COUGARS
SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek swept North Harrison 25-11, 25-6, 27-25 in the first round of the Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Dragons (19-11) will face Madison (20-8) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first sectional semifinal. Creek, which has won four straight sectional titles, will try to avenge a five-set regular-season loss to the Cubs.
