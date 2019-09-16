NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy rallied from a 2-1 deficit to outlast visiting Christian Academy of Louisville 20-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8 Monday night.
"What a night for CAI volleyball!" Warriors coach Chrissy Millen said. "Hats off to CAL, who served well throughout the match, stretching our serve receiving to the limit. I am proud of the fight and effort that my players gave all night. Even with our backs against the wall in a couple sets, our team showed incredible perseverance. It was the first time this season that we have rebounded so well after dropping a set early.
"It was a total team effort with our seniors — Kendall Kerberg and Halle Rankin —leading the way. I cannot say enough good things about the two of them and how much they mean to our program as a whole."
Kerberg compiled 34 kills, nine digs and seven aces while Rankin recorded 31 assists, nine digs and eight kills for the Warriors. Kerberg served eight straight points in the final set to buoy CAI to victory.
The Warriors (9-8) play at Clarksville at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
.
CAI 3, CAL 2
Christian Academy of Louisville 25 15 25 21 8
Christian Academy of Indiana 20 25 23 25 15
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 34, Halle Rankin 8, Jolie Miles 5.
Blocks: Miles 1.5.
Assists: Rankin 31, Adeline Baldwin 14.
Aces: Kerberg 7, Chloe Wiseheart 4, Abby Vancampen 3.
Digs: Vancampen 14, Kerberg 9, Rankin 9, Baldwin 8, Wiseheart 4.
.
LIONS SWEEP SENATORS
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek rolled to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-15 victory over visiting West Washington on Monday night.
Ligia Williams and Bailey Brown led the Lions to victory. Williams tallied a team-high eight kills to go along with five digs. Brown topped the squad in assists (22), aces (three) and digs (nine).
Rock Creek (13-1) hosts Crothersville at 7 p.m. tonight.
.
ROCK CREEK 3, WEST WASHINGTON 0
West Washington 18 12 15
Rock Creek 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Williams 8, Leah Thompson 6, Josie Anderson 5, Morgan Schmidt 4, Lajoy Williams 3, Bailey Brown 2.
Assists: Brown 22.
Aces: Brown 3, La. Wiliams 2, Jenna Rogers.
Digs: Bailey Brown 9, Li. Williams 5, Schmidt 5, Thompson 3, Rogers.
.
DRAGONS SWEEP MUSKETEERS
PEKIN — Bella Hinton tallied 10 kills, while Macie Garrison had her usual all-around game, as Silver Creek swept host Eastern 25-12, 25-5, 25-14 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday.
Garrison finished with 19 assists, eight kills, five aces and three digs. Abby Marks added 13 assists, three kills and nine digs.
Silver Creek (11-6, 6-1) hosts Oldham County (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, EASTERN 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Eastern 12 5 14
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 10, Macie Garrison 8, Katie Hawkins 4, Emily Weber 3, Abby Tandy 3, Abby Marks 3, Anna Dablow 3.
Blocks: Hawkins 2.
Assists: Garrison 19, Marks 13.
Aces: Garrison 5, Hinton 3, Mallory Ramsey 2.
Digs: Marks 9, Ramsey 7, Audrey Landers 4, Garrison 3, Hawkins 3, Faith Weitzel 2, Dablow 2, Kiki Brown 2.
.
HIGHLANDERS SWEEP COUGARS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central swept Louisville Holy Cross 25-11, 25-21, 25-17 Monday night.
The Highlanders (6-9) host Class 4A No. 2 Providence at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
