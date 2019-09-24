NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy rolled to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 victory over visiting Lanesville for a Senior Night sweep.
Fittingly, seniors Kendall Kerberg and Halle Rankin led the way for the Warriors. Kerberg compiled 22 kills, six aces and five digs while Rankin recorded 12 assists and eight kills.
"I am super-pleased with our team and their ability to fight night-in, and night-out, and really work at getting better," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said.
The Warriors (11-9) play Friday at Scottsburg.
CAI 3, LANESVILLE 0
Lanesville 18 15 20
Christian Academy 25 25 25
CAI STATS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 22, Halle Rankin 8, Adeline Baldwin 3.
Digs: Abby Vancapmen 6, Kerberg 5, Rankin 3.
Blocks: Jolie Miles 2.
Aces: Miles 3, Vancampen 2, Kerberg 6.
DRAGONS DOWN OWLS IN 3
SEYMOUR — Bella Hinton had 17 kills while Macie Garrison tallied 28 assists to lead Silver Creek to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 victory at Seymour on Tuesday night.
Mallory Ramsey led the Dragons' defensive effort with 13 digs while Faith Weitzel and Abby Marks tallied 12 apiece.
Silver Creek (14-8) hosts Class 4A No. 3 Providence at 7 p.m. tonight.
SILVER CREEK 3, SEYMOUR 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Seymour 17 12 20
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 17, Anna Dablow 7, Abby Marks 7, Abby Tandy 5.
Blocks: Tandy 2.
Assists: Macie Garrison 28, Mallory Ramsey 7, Marks 3.
Aces: Ramsey 3, Hinton 2.
Digs: Ramsey 13, Faith Weitzel 12, Marks 12, Garrison 9, Alexis Striegel 7, Hinton 5, Tandy 3.
