NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy improved to 4-0 with a three-set victory — 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 — against Corydon Central in the Warriors’ home opener Thursday night.
Kendall Kerberg paced the Warriors with 19 kills and five aces while Halle Rankin added 17 assists and seven kills.
“We finally got to play in front of our home crowd and they showed up for us in a big way,” CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. “Huge shout-out to our student section for rallying our team all night. Tonight was an opportunity for us to face off against one of our new 3A sectional opponents. Serving was huge for us all night long and allowed us to keep Corydon out of system quite a bit.”
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Corydon 19 12 20
CAI 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 19, Halle Rankin 7, Adeline Baldwin 4.
Digs: Abby Vancampen 14, Kerberg 9, Adeline Baldwin 6, Chloe Wiseheart 8.
Assists: Rankin 17, Baldwin 10.
Aces: Kerberg 5, Abby Vancampen 2.
Record: Christian Academy 4-0.
Next: CAI plays Saturday in the Scottsburg tournament.
PIONEERS SWEEP COLONELS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 2 Providence cruised to a 25-9, 25-6, 25-13 sweep of visiting Oldham County (Ky.) on Thursday night.
Courtney Glotzbach led a balanced offensive attack for the Pioneers with 13 kills. Ali Hornung added eight and Anna Purichia five. Ceci Rush and Grace Purichia recorded eight digs apiece while Emma Kaelin dished out 25 assists.
“Tonight was an excellent match for all 12 of the players,” Providence coach Terri Purichia said. “I thought they did a great job playing very fast and being very physical at the net. When we got an opportunity on defense to play up and attack we did a really, really good job of putting it where it needed to be. I thought tonight was one of our better serving performances.”
The Pioneers (5-0) will play No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern and host Lawrence North in the Lawrence North 4-Way on Saturday.
PROVIDENCE 3, OLDHAM COUNTY 0
Oldham County 9 6 13
Providence 25 25 25
PROVIDENCE STATISTICS
Kills: Courtney Glotzbach 13, Ali Hornung 8, Anna Purichia 5.
Digs: Ceci Rush 8, Grace Purichia 8.
Assists: Emma Kaelin 25, G. Purichia 3.
Blocks: Maggie Purichia 6, Glotzbach 4.
Aces: Rush 3, G. Purichia 3, Kaelin 2.
PIRATES CLIP CUBS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown picked up a 25-23, 29-27, 16-25, 25-20 victory against Madison behind a balanced offensive effort.
Kayleigh Smith had 10 kills, while Korea Tutt and Savannah Spencer added seven apiece for the Pirates.
IN OTHER ACTION...
Host Clarksville outlasted Borden 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 15-8 while Brownstown Central beat host Floyd Central 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16.
