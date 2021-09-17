BORDEN — Visiting Christian Academy swept Borden 25-19, 25-21, 26-24 Thursday night.
Avery Kerr (eight) and Haley Jones (seven) combined for 15 kills for the Warriors while Chloe Wiseheart dished out 27 assists. Abby Vancampen added 11 digs.
"We were able to get back in the win column tonight in a tough road match with Borden," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Borden had a few good runs tonight; thankfully we were able to stop them when we absolutely needed to. In the first set, we got up 24-12 before allowing them to go on a seven-point run with the set ending on our sideout. The second set was back-and-forth again before senior Ashtyn Neighbours went back to serve and we were able to pull ahead 16-8 and didn't look back. In the third set we found ourselves down 13-18 and were able to slowly climb our way back in. At 22-24, one of our best servers, Chloe Wiseheart, rotated back to serve and closed out the match with four straight points, including several aces. The difference for us tonight was our serving. It had been off the last couple matches, but tonight it was back and as a team we had 15 aces. Another huge difference for us was the offensive production from our middles, Avery Kerr and Haley Jones. They have been quiet the last couple matches we played. For us to win we need them involved and scoring points. They both scored nine points for us tonight."
The Warriors (6-8) are back in action Saturday at Henryville's tournament.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, BORDEN 0
CAI 25 25 26
Borden 19 21 24
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Avery Kerr 8, Haley Jones 7, Karlyn Denny 6, Mya Chapman 5, Kristen Abbott 4, Abby Vancampen 2, Ashtyn Neighbours 1.
Blocks: Denny 2, Jones 2.
Assists: Chloe Wiseheart 27, Abbott 1, Neighbours 1.
Aces: Neighbours 5, Denny 4, Wiseheart 3, Abbott 1, Kerr 1, Vancampen 1.
Digs: Vancampen 11, Kerr 9, Wiseheart 8, Denny 6, Neighbours 6, Leah Stevens 6, Abbott 4.
OLYMPIANS DOWN 'DOGS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East swept New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (10-3, 3-2) host their Ultra Ankle Challenge on Saturday.
FLOYD SWEEPS MALE
LOUISVILLE — Visiting Floyd Central bounced back from its home loss to Providence with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 triumph at Louisville Male on Thursday night.
PIRATES EDGE LIONS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown outlasted Salem 3-2 in an MSC match Thursday night.
