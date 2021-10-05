CLARKSVILLE — Christian Academy rolled to a 25-11, 25-8, 25-22 win at Clarksville on Monday night.
Karlyn Denny topped the Warriors with five kills while Chloe Wiseheart tallied five assists and four aces. Abby Vancampen had 11 digs to lead the defensive effort.
"Clarksville put up a fight with us the whole match and really pushed us to focus in the third set to pull off the win," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "As a team, we had another solid night behind the service line. We were able to work on some things back there to help prepare us for next week. The match also saw senior libero Abby Vancampen pick up 11 digs — inching her way closer to 1,000 digs for her career."
The Warriors (12-11) will host Charlestown on Thursday night.
CAI 3, CLARKSVILLE 0
Christian Academy 25 25 25
Clarksville 11 8 22
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 5, Kristen Abbott 4, Avery Kerr 2, Haley Jones 1, Chloe Wiseheart 1.
Assists: Wiseheart 5, Ella Siekman 5, Abby Vancampen 1, Denny 1.
Aces: Wiseheart 4, Abbott 3, Vancampen 1, Ashtyn Neighbours 1,
Blocks: Kerr 2, Jones 1, Wiseheart 1
Digs: Vancampen 11, Abbott 5, Wiseheart 5, Neighbours 3, Kerr 2, Denny 1, Siekman 1.
RED DEVILS SWEEP PANTHERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville rolled to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Monday night.
Elliot Mays topped the Red Devils in kills (10), digs (eight) and blocks (two). Mia Compton and Alyvia Luce had two service aces apiece for Jeff, which had 10 as a team. Ashlee Norris (14) and Abby Dues (nine) combined for 23 assists.
The Red Devils (9-18) visit Jennings County on Tuesday night.
FLOYD FALLS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class A No. 1 Trinity Lutheran outlasted host Floyd Central 27-25, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14 on Monday night.
The Highlanders (14-11) visits North Oldham (Ky.) on Tuesday night.
