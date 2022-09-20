HENRYVILLE — Christian Academy rolled to the team title at Saturday’s Henryvllle Invitational.
The Warriors didn’t drop a set on the way to the trophy. They beat the host Hornets 25-14, 25-17 and Medora 25-6, 25-6 before defeating Lanesville 27-25, 25-17 in the championship match.
Avery Kerr (22) and Karlyn Denny (16) combined for 38 kills over the three matches to lead the way offensively while freshman Ella Peach dished out 53 assists. Peach also topped the team with 13 aces.
Defensively, Kristen Abbott led the way with 125 digs.
"We had a good day at Henryville, going 2-0 in pool play behind 13 aces and 30 assists from freshman Ella Peach. Sophomore Mya Chapman hit well for us in the Henryville match, finishing with five kills," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Our best match of the day was the championship versus Lanesville. Lanesville has a powerful front row that, if given the chance, will make you pay for any mistake. I'm so proud of our team for how well we placed the ball, whether in serve or offensively, to stretch Lanesville and keep them out-of-system. Defensively we played the scrappiest we have all season, led by sophomore libero Kristen Abbott, along with sophomore Leah Stevens and senior Ella Siekman. Offensively, each of our hitters had their moments today in which they carried the team. Freshmen Maycee Hoefler and Regan Barth probably don't get enough praise for playing so consistently in the front row. And really that is because of the play of junior Karlyn Denny and sophomore Avery Kerr, who both have played so well this season — especially the last couple weeks."
HENRYVILLE INVITATIONAL
CAI d. HENRYVILLE 25-14, 25-17
CAI d. MEDORA 25-6, 25-6
FINAL: CAI d. LANESVILLE 27-25, 25-17
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 1 assist, 16 digs, 5 aces, 1 kill; Mya Chapman 2 digs, 7 kills; Ella Siekman 10 digs, 7 aces; Kristen Abbott 125 digs, 1 ace, 3 kills; Avery Kerr 1 block assisted, 11 digs, 7 aces, 22 kills; Ella Peach 53 assists, 2 digs, 13 aces; Loran Palmer 4 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 dig, 10 kills; Regan Barth 1 block assisted, 4 kills; Karlyn Denny 1 assist, 10 digs, 4 aces, 16 kills.
PIONEERS GO 1-1
INDIANAPOLIS — Class 3A No. 1 Providence went 1-1 Saturday in The Y Classic at Team Indiana.
The Pioneers swept Penn 25-21, 26-24, 25-17 in their first match before 4A No. 3 McCutcheon swept them 25-19, 25-21, 25-10 in their second. The loss ended Providence’s 11-match win streak.
The Pioneers (18-6) host Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
PIRATES TAKE 2ND
ELIZABETH — Charlestown finished second in Saturday’s South Central Invitational.
The Pirates swept the host Rebels 25-15, 25-9 and Tell City 26-24, 26-24 before Mitchell rallied to beat them 18-25, 25-12, 15-12 in the final.
Charlestown (13-7), which hosted Austin on Monday night, visits Clarksville on Tuesday night.
SOUTH CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
CHARLESTOWN 2, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
South Central 15 9
Charlestown 25 25
CHS STATISTICS
Kills: Mia Long 4, Tara Chisman 4, Trinity Cheatham 3, Sophia Fuquay 3, Claire Sweeney 1, Aubree Latham 1, Emma Grace 1, Reagan Abbott 1.
Assists: Chisman 12, T. Long 2, Latham 1, Maci Vaughn 1.
Aces: Vaughn 5, Makenna Curtis 5, Cheatham 3, Fuquay 2, Chisman 2.
Blocks: Sweeney 1, Fuquay 1, Cheatham 1.
Digs: Vaughn 5, Chisman 5, Latham 3, M. Long 2, T. Long 2, Sweeney 1, Benner 1, Abbott 1, Cheatham 1, Curtis 1.
CHARLESTOWN 2, TELL CITY 0
Tell City 24 24
Charlestown 26 26
Kills: Benner 8, Fuquay 7, Cheatham 6, M. Long 4, Abbott 2, Sweeney 2, Chisman 1, T. Long 1.
Assists: Chisman 27, Benner 1, Cheatham 1, Curtis 1, Fuquay 1.
Aces: Fuquay 2, Curtis 2, Cheatham 1.
Blocks: Cheatham 1, Fuquay 1.
Digs: T. Long 13, Curtis 7, Vaughn 6, Benner 5, Chisman 3, Sweeney 2, Latham 2, Abbott 2, Cheatham 2, Fuquay 1, M. Long 1.
FINAL: MITCHELL 2, CHARLESTOWN 1
Charlestown 25 12 12
Mitchell 18 25 15
CHS STATISTICS
Kills: M. Long 7, Fuquay 5, Cheatham 3, Benner 2, Chisman 2, Abbott 1.
Assists: Chisman 14, Curtis 2, T. Long 1.
Aces: Fuquay 3, Benner 2, Vaughn 2, Chisman 1.
Blocks: Cheatham 2, Fuquay 1.
Digs: Vaughn 11, T. Long 9, Curtis 6, Chisman 5, Latham 5, Benner 4, M. Long 3, Abbott 3, Cheatham 3.
