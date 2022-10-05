PEKIN — Christian Academy closed out its regular season with a 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 win at Eastern on Tuesday night.
"We wrapped up our regular season on a good note," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "After starting off slow, and allowing Eastern to go on a run in the first set, we regrouped and put together three solid sets to finish the match. It was good to see our hitters get the opportunity to score in different ways and not just swinging at the ball. All-in-all we had two hitters (junior Karlyn Denny and freshman Regan Barth) with double-digit kills and two more sophomores (Mya Chapman and Avery Kerr) right behind them with nine apiece. Senior setter Ella Siekman also had a career-high 46 assists."
Denny and Barth tallied 10 kills apiece while Kristen Abbott recorded 13 digs.
The Warriors (19-11) are idle until they host South Central in a sectional match next Thursday.
CAI 3, EASTERN 1
CAI 18 25 25 25
Eastern 25 17 20 17
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 7 digs, 5 aces; Mya Chapman 2 digs, 9 kills; Ella Siekman 46 assists, 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 1 ace, 3 kills; Kristen Abbott 1 assist, 13 digs, 5 aces; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 1 dig, 1 ace, 9 kills; Loran Palmer 3 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 assist, 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 4 kills; Regan Barth 1 block assisted, 4 digs, 2 aces, 10 kills; Karlyn Denny 9 digs, 2 aces, 19 kills.
FLOYD CENTRAL ROLLS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 4A No. 6 Floyd Central swept host North Oldham (Ky.) 25-15, 25-9, 25-8 Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (21-6) next play in a tournament at Carmel on Saturday.
PANTHERS SWEEP RED DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Jennings County swept Jeffersonville 25-21, 26-24, 25-16 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
The Red Devils (8-17, 1-5) host Charlestown at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
