LANESVILLE — Ligia Williams tallied 22 kills and Bailey Brown recorded 45 assists to lift Rock Creek to a four-set victory over Lanesville in its season-opener Monday night.
The Lions won 26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 25-9, with Morgan Schmidt chipping in with 10 kills while Leah Thompson added nine.
ROCK CREEK 3, LANESVILLE 1
Rock Creek 26 24 25 25
Lanesville 24 26 20 9
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Williams 22, Morgan Schmidt 10, Leah Thompson 9.
Assists: Bailey Brown 45.
Records: Rock Creek 1-0.
Next: Rock Creek (1-0) plays at Shawe Memorial on Wednesday.
BULLDOGS SWEEP LADY CATS
RAMSEY — New Albany defeated host North Harrison 25-10, 25-12, 25-10 in its season-opener Monday night.
Bree Martin led the Bulldogs with 12 kills while Tess Owsley and Alexis Caldwell added nine and eight, respectively.
Blair Sprigler had a team-high 17 assists, while Haleigh Monks added 13 for New Albany (1-0), which hosts Heritage Hills on Thursday.
NEW ALBANY 3, NORTH HARRISON 0
New Albany 25 25 25
North Harrison 10 12 10
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Bree Martin 12, Tess Owsley 9, Alexis Caldwell 8.
Assists: Blair Sprigler 17, Haleigh Monks 13.
Record: New Albany 1-0.
Next: New Albany hosts Heritage Hills on Thursday.
REBELS OUTLAST GENERALS 3-1
CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville bounced back from an opening-set loss to win the second set, but visiting South Central pulled out a four-set victory against the Generals 25-17, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15.
The Generals did not win one set all of last season so coach Carson Roos was upbeat about the performance.
"We put freshmen up to the challenge tonight in varsity and they were able to compete," Roos said. "We look forward to having more players released and able to compete later this month."
Clarksville (0-1) hosts Lanesville on Thursday.
SOUTH CENTRAL 3, CLARKSVILLE 1
South Central 25 22 25 25
Clarksville 17 25 14 15
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Jasmine Walker 4, Maddie Hamilton 3.
Aces: Grace Seward 2.
Record: Clarksville 0-1.
Next: Clarksville hosts Lanesville on Thursday.
