SELLERSBURG — Gia Williams had 11 kills, nine digs and six blocks to lead Rock Creek to a 25-22, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of visiting Corydon Central on Monday night.
Also for the Lions, Leah Thompson tallied 12 assists, nine kills, nine digs and three aces.
“We got off to a very slow start tonight and found ourselves in a seven-point deficit on passing errors. We crawled out of it and had some big net play by Morgan Schmidt, Gia Willliams and Leah Thompson. Also some great defense by Lajoy Williams. Our seniors showed up big for us tonight,” Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said.
The Lions (18-4) visit Clarksville on Thursday night.
.
ROCK CREEK 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Corydon Central 22 14 14
Rock Creek 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Gia Williams 11, Leah Thompson 9, Morgan Schmidt 5, Lajoy Williams 3, Josie Anderson 3.
Blocks: Williams 6, Schmidt 2.
Assists: Thompson 12, Jayli Smith 11.
Aces: Schmidt 3, Thompson 3, Williams 1, Anderson 1.
Digs: Williams 9, Thompson 9, Williams 9, Jenna Rogers 4, Schmidt 3, Smith 3, Anderson 2.
.
'DOGS DOWN PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Lauren Naville, Alexis Caldwell, Olivia Allee and Ashlyn Clifton had six kills apiece to lead visiting New Albany to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 win at Charlestown on Monday night.
Cheyenne Palmer dished out 30 assists and Bree Martin tallied 10 digs while Caldwell also contributed a team-high four aces and nine digs. Kamori Knight led the defense with three blocks.
New Albany (13-8) host Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Charlestown (8-13) visits Borden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night
.
NEW ALBANY 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Charlestown 15 18 21
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Lauren Naville 6, Alexis Caldwell 6, Olivia Allee 6, Ashlyn Clifton 6, Kamori Knight 4, Bella Doss 4, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Riley Sawyer 1, Charlotte Fisher 1, Giavanna Yowell 1.
Blocks: Knight 3, Allee 2, Naville 1, Palmer 1.
Assists: Palmer 30, Caldwell 1, Bree Martin 1.
Aces: Caldwell 4, Sawyer 3, Palmer 3, Carter Singleton 2, Martin 1, Clifton 1.
Digs: Martin 10, Caldwell 9, Clifton 7, Sawyer 5, Palmer 5, Singleton 2, Doss 1.
.
FLOYD SWEEPS MITCHELL
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to a 25-11, 25-14, 25-12 victory over visiting Mitchell on Monday night.
Caroline Hilbrich tallied a team-high seven kills for the Highlanders. Kayden Holcomb led a strong service attack with six aces for Floyd, which recorded 16 service aces.
The Highlanders (12-7) host Louisville Male at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, MITCHELL 0
Mitchell 11 14 12
Floyd Central 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Caroline Hilbrich 7, Jenna Heidbreder 3, Natalie Lostutter 3, Kylie Minnis 3, Kaylee Hunt 3, Kayden Holcomb 2.
Blocks: Holcomb 2, Hunt 2.
Assists: Mandy Hess 8, Courtney Combs 7.
Aces: Holcomb 6, Anna Hilbrich 4, C. Hilbrich 2, Emily Cook 2.
Digs: C. Hilbrich 13, A. Hilbrich 10, Holcomb 5, Hunt 3, Kasey Quenichet 3.
.
COMMODORES CLIP CAI
LEOPOLD — Perry Central outlasted visiting Christian Academy 25-23, 27-25, 25-13 Monday night.
Ella Baldwin tallied a team-high 11 kills for the Warriors (6-7) while Adeline Baldwin dished out 24 assists. Abby Vancampen tallied team-bests in digs (20) and aces (three).
"Unfortunately we dug ourselves into a hole early in the first two sets — 10 points and six points, respectively — and while we played very well after that the deficits were too much to overcome," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "I am pleased with how scrappy we played to climb back into those sets led by junior libero Abby Vancampen. Senior setter Adeline Baldwin had herself another good night picking up 24 assists in the three-set match."
.
PERRY CENTRAL 3, CAI 0
CAI 23 25 13
Perry Central 25 27 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ella Baldwin 11, Karlyn Denny 8, Jolie Miles 6, Ashtyn Neighbours 2.
Blocks: Denny 2, Miles 2.
Assists: Adeline Baldwin 24.
Aces: Abby Vancampen 3, A. Baldwin 1.
Digs: Vancampen 20, E. Baldwin 13, Miles 11, A. Baldwin 7, Chloe Wiseheart 5, Mollie Hoagland 2.
.
HORNETS TAME TIGERS
HENRYVILLE — Henryville rolled to a 25-10, 25-5, 25-10 victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference match Monday night.
The Hornets (22-5) host Lanesville at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
EAGLES DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Austin outlasted Clarksville 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Monday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.