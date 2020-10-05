Providence, Silver Creek, Henryville and Rock Creek now know the routes they must navigate if they are going to defend their sectional titles.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association released the matchups for its 49th annual state tournament Sunday night.
Sectional play begins next Tuesday (Oct. 13) and continues through next Saturday (Oct. 17) at 64 sites across the state. Those sites involving area teams are Jennings County (Class 4A), Silver Creek (3A), Mitchell (2A) and Rock Creek (A).
At Jennings, the Pioneers will try for their 10th consecutive sectional title. Providence (18-6) received one of the two byes (Jeffersonville got the other) and will await the winner between New Albany and Seymour in next Saturday’s first semifinal in North Vernon. The Red Devils will take on the victor between Floyd Central and the host Panthers in the other semi.
The 11th-ranked Pioneers have beaten the Bulldogs (3-0), the Highlanders (3-1) and Jeff (3-0) so far this season. They haven’t played the host Panthers or the Owls.
At Silver Creek, the host Dragons (17-6) will try for their fourth straight title. They face Charlestown at about 7 p.m. next Tuesday night in a first-round match. So far this season, Creek is 5-0 against other teams in the eight-squad sectional. The Dragons have swept the Pirates, Madison, Salem, North Harrison and Corydon Central. They’ll play Scottsburg, one of the two teams they haven’t met (Christian Academy is the other), Wednesday night.
CAI, meanwhile, will take on North Harrison in a first-round match next Thursday.
At Mitchell, the Hornets (23-5) will try for their second straight title. Henryville has swept three other teams in the field — Clarksville, Eastern and Paoli — in matches this season. The Hornets, however, haven’t faced Crawford, Austin or the host Bluejackets, who they beat 3-1 in last year’s final. Mitchell (19-5) will face Clarksville at 7 p.m. next Tuesday in a first-round match.
At Rock Creek, the host Lions will vie for their fourth consecutive title. Rock Creek (20-4), which will host No. 1 Trinity Lutheran tonight, has swept all of the other teams in the field at least once (New Washington thrice) this season. The Lions face Borden in the first match of the six-team sectional at 6 p.m. next Thursday night. The Mustangs await the winner in next Saturday’s first semifinal.
Each sectional winner advances to a four-team regional, which will take place Oct. 24. A single-game semistate is scheduled for Halloween, while the IHSAA State Finals are slated for Saturday, Nov. 7 at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena.
All of the pairings for sectionals involving our area teams are listed below.
IHSAA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
All records are through Saturday matches via maxpreps.com
Class 4A Jennings County
Match 1: Seymour (13-14) vs. New Albany (14-9), 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15
Match 2: Jennings County (3-10) vs. Floyd Central (16-9), 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15
Match 3: Providence (18-6) vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Match 4: Jeffersonville (6-18) vs. Match 2 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Final: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Class 3A Silver Creek
Match 1: Madison (9-12) vs. Salem (13-3), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13
Match 2: Silver Creek (17-6) vs. Charlestown (10-13), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13
Match 3: CAI (6-8) vs. North Harrison (11-17), 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15
Match 4: Corydon Central (8-11) vs. Scottsburg (16-7), 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15
Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, noon Saturday, Oct. 17
Final: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Class 2A Mitchell
Match 1: Mitchell (19-5) vs. Clarksville (1-12), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13
Match 2: Eastern (12-11) vs. Henryville (23-5), 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15
Match 3: Crawford County (4-3) vs. Austin (8-8), 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15
Match 4: Paoli (2-20) vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Class A Rock Creek
Match 1: Rock Creek (20-4) vs. Borden (2-17), 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15
Match 2: Shawe Memorial (3-9) vs. Lanesville (9-14), 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15
Match 3: New Washington (2-16) vs. Match 1 winner, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Match 4: South Central (3-17) vs. Match 2 winner, noon Saturday, Oct. 17
Final: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
