VOLLEYBALL: Seniors have led Lions to unprecedented success

SELLERSBURG — The standard bearer of dominance in Southern Indiana may be just down the interstate in Clarksville, where Providence has won 35 sectionals and a trio of state titles. However in Sellersburg, a quartet of seniors have helped Rock Creek Community Academy become a Class A power.
The Lions blew through last week’s Rock Creek Sectional without losing a set and notched their fourth straight title Saturday night by sweeping Lanesville. And they did so without their top player — senior middle hitter Ligia Williams, who was under quarantine due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It showed the rest of the team what they are capable of and really boosted their confidence,” Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said. “This was the best part of that win.”
The Lions’ four seniors — Williams, Lajoy Williams, Leah Thompson and Morgan Schmidt — have helped the program achieve unprecedented success.
The 6-foot-1 Ligia Williams is the leader, as well as an imposing frontline presence. Thompson, a 5-9 right-side hitter/setter, brings unsurpassed postseason experience. Schmidt, a 5-9 middle hitter/defensive specialist, is a steady contributor while Lajoy Williams, Ligia’s twin sister, is a 5-11 outside hitter who is a key element on the formidable frontline.
In their four years, Creek has won four sectional titles and 101 matches (against only 34 losses). Saturday, they’ll try to lead the Lions to the program’s first-ever regional title.
In Rock Creek’s way at the Loogootee Regional are a trio of Top 10 teams. The host, and second-ranked, Lions (28-5) will face No. 7 Springs Valley (23-3) at 10 a.m. in the first semifinal while Creek (23-9) will take on top-ranked Trinity Lutheran (28-5) in the second semi around noon. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
In each of their previous three regional trips, the Lions never advanced past the semifinals. They lost in five sets to Springs Valley in 2017, were swept by eventual state champion Barr-Reeve in 2018 and lost another five-setter to the Blackhawks last year.
“I would say after what we have been through this past week, emotionally, and having to prepare without Ligia, this team seems to be the most mentally-prepared,” said Brown, who will welcome Ligia Williams back to the court Saturday. “With Ligia back in the lineup I feel we are ready to really compete.”
The No. 1 Cougars and Lions have already met once this season. Lutheran outlasted Rock Creek 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 Oct. 6 in Sellersburg.
“I’m excited because during our regular season we competed very well with them,” said Ligia Williams, a Cincinnati commit who tops the team in kills (389), kill percentage (64.3), hitting percentage (.474) and total blocks (74). “It would be so nice (to win). I can’t wait to get on the floor with my team.”
“The night we played Trinity we had a lot of those unforced errors, where we were giving away those free points,” Brown added. “With the way we played so closely with them, and being in the way of ourselves with unforced errors, we walked away knowing we could really compete with them.
“We have certainly learned from past mistakes. I believe we have been able to see those moments where we made poor decisions, and learn from them.”
Thompson is the only player on the roster to participate in all four sectional-title wins and she knows what’s expected of her in the regional.
“Sectionals my freshman year is when I moved into a starting position. Compared to now I’m a completely different player, I’m depended on more,” she said.
Each of the seniors have learned some lessons that have come with the wins, and losses, this season.
“I’ve learned it’s just moving on to the next point, to not get down, and focus,” said Lajoy Williams, who is second on the squad in digs (218), fourth in aces (31) and fifth in kills (63).
Thompson, who leads the Lions in service aces (52), digs (225) and assists (430) while ranking second in kills (205), sees the most recent sectional title as a reason to feel good about Saturday.
“We had to step up and show we’re not just a one-person team. Our chemistry is really good,” she said. “We’re all just confident in each other. We have weapons everywhere and people don’t realize that. Everyone on the team knows that they’re a weapon. With Ligia we’ll be unstoppable.”
For Schmidt, who is second on the team in total blocks, third in kills (86) and fourth in digs (142), the four straight sectional titles are something to be remembered — and appreciated.
“It means everything. We’ve put so much hard work into this. We all work together,” she said.
Although the four seniors lead the way, they don’t do it all for the Lions.
Junior libero Jenna Rogers is a backline stopper who excelled in the sectional.
“Jenna is an extremely energetic hard-worker. She is also very intelligent and sees the court well,” Brown said. “She has great control of the ball and can get to balls others cannot. She brings so much energy to our team, she is such a great teammate.”
Win or lose Saturday, this season, and these seniors, have been special to Brown.
“I am so proud of this team, and these seniors will be extremely missed,” she said. “They have been such a huge part of our success.”
CLASS A ROCK CREEK SECTIONAL
Match 1: Rock Creek d. Borden 25-15, 25-9, 25-16
Match 2: Lanesville d. Shawe Memorial 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24
Match 3: Rock Creek d. New Washington 25-8, 25-16, 25-10
Match 4: Lanesville d. South Central 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-8
Final: Rock Creek d. Lanesville 25-9, 25-13, 25-9
All-sectional team: Hailey Kiper (South Central); Josey Cheatham (Borden); Lina Leatherman (Shawe Memorial); Macy Fields (New Washington); Ava Kerr & Linzie Wernert (Lanesville); Jenna Rogers, Morgan Schmidt & Leah Thompson (Rock Creek).