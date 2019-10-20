SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek used a series of scoring runs in each set to post a 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 sweep of Salem in the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional final Saturday night.
It was the third straight title for the Dragons.
“I’m exceptionally proud of them,” Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman said. “We’re excited to win three sectionals in a row.”
The Dragons knew coming into the match that Salem was no easy out. The Lions had to overcome a two-set deficit against Scottsburg in the first round, then had beaten highly-regarded Christian Academy in Saturday's semifinals.
“Salem’s had a great season, I knew they were hungry,” Zimmerman said. “They weren’t going to quit.”
Fortunately, Silver Creek had junior outside hitter Bella Hinton patrolling the frontline. Her 18 kills helped keep the Lions at bay.
“Bella’s been our go-to,” Zimmerman said. “She’s a workhorse.”
The first set was close early on and tied 11-all when the Dragons and the Lions traded four-point runs. Down 16-15, Silver Creek surged with a 10-1 run to capture the first set.
It was the Hinton and Macie Garrison Show to start the second set. Hinton had six kills and a block while Garrison, a senior setter, had a pair of aces and a kill to spot the Dragons to a 10-0 lead. Salem never got closer than eight after that as the Dragons cruised to a 16-point win.
Silver Creek looked to be in control, but that’s what Scottsburg thought in the first round. Salem came out fighting in the third set, taking a 9-4 lead.
The Dragons settled down, though. Trailing 10-7, Silver Creek got a pair of kills from junior middle blocker Katie Hawkins and an ace by senior Alexis Streigel to tie it at 11.
The score was 12-all when the Dragons put together one last run. Three aces by Garrison and a pair of kills by Hinton were part of an 8-0 run to make it 20-12.
The Lions cut it to three before Creek regained control.
A pair of kills by Hinton made the difference, and finished the match.
“Both teams battled,” Zimmerman said.
Garrison filled the stat sheet, finishing with 27 assists, eight digs, five aces and six kills for Silver Creek (21-12). Hawkins added five kills and two blocks.
The Dragons will face Lawrenceburg (25-6) at 11 a.m. next Saturday in the first semifinal of the Corydon Central Regional. Vincennes Lincoln (30-4) will take on top-ranked Evansville Memorial (29-1) in the second semi. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
