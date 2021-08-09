VOLLEYBALL: Stumler returns to her roots

NEW ALBANY — Alli Stumler returned to her old spiking grounds Saturday.
The former Christian Academy star and current University of Kentucky standout was back at her alma mater over the weekend to host a youth camp, 4 1/2 months after helping the Wildcats to their first-ever national championship.
“It was just awesome to be back where I began and where it all kind of started for me,” the 6-foot-1 outside hitter said. “All the amazing people who helped set this up today were just a huge part of all the success that I’ve had so far. It was just awesome. It made my heart happy just to be back.”
Stumler was an All-American at CAI, helping the Warriors to four straight state finals appearances and one state championship in her career.
After graduating from CAI, Stumler took her considerable talents to UK. She was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year after her first season and a second-team All-America as a sophomore. This past season, as a junior, Stumler helped lead the Wildcats to the title. She topped the team in points (402), points per set (4.84), kills (364) and kills per set (4.39). In the national championship match she posted a match-high 26 kills in UK’s four-set win over Texas in late April.
Since then it’s been a bit of whirlwind for Stumler. Saturday, though, she was back at her old school. The camp had two sessions, one in the morning for the younger grades and another in the afternoon for the older kids. Each was followed by an autograph session.
“It was high-energy,” she said. “I think the main thing we wanted to accomplish is to just show them how to compete, how to have drive — all those things that it really takes to be an athlete. You can be really talented, but without those key pieces of the more mental side of the game it really won’t come together, so we were just trying to kind of show them those things.”
It was also an opportunity for Stumler to cash in, literally, on the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness policy.
“In June I heard that it was actually being pushed heavily so I was pretty pumped and trying to get ahead and think, ‘OK, what are some ways I can one, benefit from it and two, give back,’ because that was my main concern was, ‘How can I give back to others? How can I bring and impact the game even more? So this came to mind,” Stumler said. “Of course it’s great to make money, but when you can impact other people’s lives that means even more and that’s kind of why we do what we do. That’s why we work hard every day, is to impact and give back to the future generations. It’s just awesome that one, we could do this and then, we can benefit off of it is just kind of a bonus.”
After conducting business Saturday, it’s back to business for Stumler this week. She was scheduled to begin preseason workouts at UK on Monday.
“I think it’s just really exciting,” she said. “After you win you have this big target on your back and everybody wants to take you down, so yes it’s a lot of pressure, but we always say, ‘Pressure’s a privilege.’ I say that almost every interview. It’s a huge privilege and it’s just awesome to know that we are the target that people are coming after. I think that our team is always very strong mentally and are able to take on anything that people are throwing at us. It’s going to be awesome and this team is really fun to play with so far.”
Stumler, who is entering her senior year, and the Wildcats begin defense of their national title Aug. 27, when they face Texas State University in Dayton, Ohio.
“That’s something the seniors and our coach, Craig Skinner, have been talking about. We did something amazing, we made history last year, but now it’s time to turn the page and realize that it’s time to write our own story and the 2020 team is not this year’s team,” she said. “We have pieces to fill and pieces of the puzzle we still have to figure out and put into place. I think that after we kind of figure that out we’ll be able to roll into the season. But that’s what preseason’s for, is to figure out what those missing pieces are. I think the team will step into new roles and do whatever we have to do to make that possible, but realizing that we’re not the past team. We have to just keep pushing forward.”