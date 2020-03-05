Former Christian Academy star, and current University of Kentucky standout, Alli Stumler was one of 28 players selected to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team’s Gold roster by USA Volleyball on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-1 Stumler was one of eight outside hitters chosen to the squad.
The CNT Gold squad will train July 5-12 in Anaheim, Calif. at the American Sports Centers, where it will compete side-by-side with the U.S. Women’s National Team as it begins its final preparations for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
In her sophomore season Stumler topped the Wildcats in service aces (34) while ranking second on the squad in kills (383), points (444) and points per set (3.89). She was also third on the team in digs (269) and digs per set (2.36), fifth in block assists (42) and sixth in total blocks (48) on her way to earning All-Southeastern Conference honors and was named a third-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association.
Stumler, who helped CAI to four straight state finals appearances and one championship in her prep career, will be joined on the team by Indiana outside hitter Breana Edwards and Purdue outside hitter Caitlyn Newton.
USA Volleyball will name the 28-player CNT-Anaheim roster laster this month. That group will train June 21-27 alongside the U.S. Women’s National Team members selected for the 2020 Olympics.
The 56 CNT athletes were selected through the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts that were held Feb. 21-23 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
