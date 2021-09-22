VOLLEYBALL: Surging Pioneers sweep Dragons

SELLERSBURG — Providence may not yet be the powerhouse of years past, but this season’s squad is certainly rounding into form.
The visiting Pioneers trailed only briefly, early in the second set, during a 25-20, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of solid Silver Creek on Wednesday night.
A long weekend of matches, which followed three matches in three nights, was capped with a solid effort as Providence (15-8) posted its sixth win in its last seven matches.
“It’s been a really brutal two weeks for us,” Pioneers coach Terri Purichia said. “To be able to come in and play a quality Silver Creek team as well as we did, I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
Providence got off to a fast start and rode that to a first set win. A pair of aces by junior setter Grace Purichia, the coach’s daughter, sparked a 5-0 surge and left the Dragons playing catch-up the rest of the set.
The Pioneers had a 14-7 lead after a kill by sophomore middle hitter Lilly Kaiser. Down 22-15, the Dragons made a late run. A kill by junior Maddie Hunter, an ace by junior Kiki Brown and a kill by sophomore Ellie Priddy cut it to 23-18. Creek cut it to 24-20 before Providence iced the set.
Silver Creek got off to a much better start in the second set and led 3-0 following a kill by Hunter. Providence quickly answered, though, to tie it at 4.
The Pioneers edged ahead 11-8 before the Dragons surged. Kills by Hunter tied it at 11 and 12. One by sophomore outside hitter Lilly Tappel gave Providence a 14-12 lead on the way to an 18-13 margin. Tappel added another kill to make it 19-14.
There was no quit in the Dragons, though. An ace by senior Abby Marks and a kill by freshman Abby Larson helped make it 20-17. But the Pioneers kept making plays. A kill by Purichia and an ace by junior Taylor Bansbach made it 22-17. It was 24-19 when sophomore Makenzie Wagner and Kaiser combined for a block to end the second set.
“We knew they were not going away. They were capable of winning the match,” Coach Purichia said.
Providence took control early in the third set and didn’t let up. Kills by freshman middle hitter Abby Julius and Tappel put the Pioneers on top 7-3. Silver Creek stayed within striking distance and trailed 8-6 after an ace by Marks.
The Pioneers looked to be cruising and led 16-9 before Silver Creek surged to within 19-14 on a kill by Marks. That turned out to be the last run by the Dragons, though. Providence closed out the set on a 6-2 run to win the set and sweep the match.
“I felt like they kept the pressure on us and we were on our heels,” Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman said.
Providence got big efforts from Tappel and Wagner, each of whom had 10 kills. Purichia stuffed the stat sheet with 10 digs, 24 assists and four aces. Overall, it was just the effort Coach Purichia was looking for as her Pioneers work towards the postseason.
“Our ultimate goal is the postseason,” she said. “Every step of the way we have to focus on improving.”
Priddy and Hunter led Silver Creek with eight kills apiece. Brown tallied 11 digs while Marks recorded 21 assists and two aces for the Dragons (13-7).
It was the third straight setback for Silver Creek, which will try to get back on track tonight, when it hosts North Harrison.
“We’re trying to get ready for sectionals. We’re just trying to get better every day,” Zimmerman said. “We’re getting there.”
PROVIDENCE 3, SILVER CREEK 0
Providence 25 25 25
Silver Creek 20 19 16
STAT LEADERS
Providence — Kills: Lilly Tappel 10, Makenzie Wagner 10, Lilly Kaiser 7; Digs: Grace Purichia 10, Tappel 6; Assists: Purichia 24; Aces: Purichia 4, Taylor Bansbach 3.
Silver Creek – Kills: Ellie Priddy 8, Maddie Hunter 8; Abby Larson 5; Digs: Kiki Brown 11; Assists: Abby Marks 21; Aces: Marks 2.
JV: Providence 25-15, 25-14.