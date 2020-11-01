VOLLEYBALL: Tigers rally past Pioneers

NORTH VERNON — Providence was three points from a return to the IHSAA State Finals.
Up two sets to one the No. 8 Pioneers led top-ranked and unbeaten Yorktown 22-21 in the fourth set of Saturday night's Class 4A Jennings County Semistate. However, following a timeout by the Tigers, Yorktown tallied two straight points then four of the next five to take the set.
The Tigers ran away with the final frame for a 19-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23, 15-6 victory. Yorktown (27-0) will face third-ranked Munster (33-2) at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday night in the 4A final at Ball State's Worthen Arena.
Ellee Stinson tallied 23 kills for the Tigers while Jaylynn Dunsmore had 17.
The loss ended the season for the Pioneers (23-7) and the careers of their six seniors — Miranda Harley, Ali Hornung, Sophia Hottois, Emma Kaelin, Anna Purichia and Lydia Rush.