MADISON — Christian Academy dropped the first set, but bounced back to beat host Madison 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 on Saturday.
"We had a slow start this morning in the first set, including several missed serves and communication errors. Madison capitalized on it about halfway through, eventually taking the lead and the set on a 9-0 run," said Warriors coach Chrissy Millen, whose team swept Scottsburg on Friday night. "We rebounded in the second set, jumping out to an early 10-1 lead behind the serve of senior Halle Rankin. Both the final two sets played out much the same with both teams trading points back and forth before we were able to pull ahead late to win each. I am pleased that we were able to come back from our set one loss to win the next three in a row. Not many of our matches this season have gone extra sets, so it is good for the girls to be in that situation, to see what they can do to better help prepare them for sectionals."
Senior Kendall Kerberg led the way with 20 kills, 11 digs and four aces. Fellow senior Halle Rankin added 19 assists, eight kills, five digs and two aces while junior Adeline Baldwin contributed four kills, 12 assists and two aces.
"We had nice contributions from senior Halle Rankin and junior Adeline Baldwin. Both girls had big kills for us during the match when we really needed them," Millen said.
Also for CAI, Chloe Wiseheart contributed six digs and two kills while Abby Vancampen added 10 digs.
The Warriors (13-9) host Eastern at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
CAI 3, MADISON 1
Christian Academy 19 25 25 25
Madison 25 19 19 20
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 20, Halle Rankin 8, Adeline Baldwin 4, Chloe Wiseheart 2.
Assists: Rankin 19, Baldwin 12.
Aces: Kerberg 4, Jolie Miles 3, Rankin 2, Baldwin 2.
Digs: Kerberg 11, Abby Vancampen 10, Wiseheart 6, Rankin 5.
