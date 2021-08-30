CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Christian Academy outlasted host Charlestown 25-17, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21 Monday night.
The Warriors bounced back from going 0-4 at Scottsburg’s Warriorette Classic last Saturday.
For CAI, Karlyn Denny tallied a team-high eight kills while Kristen Abbott led the way in digs (eight) and service aces (four). Chloe Wiseheart dished out 23 assists.
“It was nice to get back into the win column tonight,” Warriors coach Chrissy Millen said. “And to do so against a scrappy team like Charlestown was impressive. They pushed our defense all night long and kept us uncomfortable in serve receive. Tonight we played with our third, maybe fourth, different rotation in as many days and senior setter Chloe Wiseheart really stepped up for us and ran our offense well. As a team, we made big plays when we needed to and capitalized on some free balls from Charlestown late in the last 2 sets to pull out the win.”
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, CHARLESTOWN 1
Christian Academy 25 12 25 25
Charlestown 17 25 22 21
CAI MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 8, Haley Jones 4, Kristen Abbott 3, Avery Kerr 3, Mya Chapman 1, Abby Vancampen 1, Chloe Wiseheart 1.
Blocks: Kerr 2, Wiseheart 1.
Assists: Wiseheart 23, Abbott 1, Kerr 1, Vancampen 1.
Aces: Abbott 4, Denny 2, Wiseheart 2, Kerr 1.
Digs: Abbott 8, Vancampen 7, Wiseheart 4, Denny 2, Kerr 2.
