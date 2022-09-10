NEW ALBANY — The Christian Academy volleyball team swept visiting New Washington 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 to pick up its 10th win of the season Friday night.
"I am proud of the way the team rebounded after Thursday night's defeat," said CAI coach Chrissy Millen, whose team was swept by Jeffersonville the night before. "Defensively, we had 53 digs as a team, with three players recording double-digit digs. Offensively, we were carried by junior Karlyn Denny and sophomore Avery Kerr. Between the two of them they amassed 19 of our 31 kills. Both served well for us tonight with Kerr picking up 10 aces on 22 attempts."
Denny compiled 10 kills, eight digs and five aces while Kerr tallied those aforementioned 10 aces, nine kills and three digs. Ella Peach dished out 29 assists in the win for the Warriors.
Defensively, Kristen Abbott (12), Ella Siekman (12) and Leah Stevens (11) combined for 35 digs for CAI.
The Warriors (10-6) visit Christian Academy of Louisville on Monday night.
.
CAI 3, NEW WASHINGTON 0
New Washington 17 22 14
Christian Academy 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 11 digs, 1 kill; Mya Chapman 1 dig, 1 kill; Ella Siekman 1 assist, 12 digs; Kristen Abbott 12 digs; Avery Kerr 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 10 aces, 9 kills; Ella Peach 29 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Loran Palmer 1 dig; Maycee Hoefler 2 blocks assisted, 2 digs, 6 kills; Regan Barth 1 block assisted; 4 kills; Karlyn Denny 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 8 digs, 5 aces, 10 kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.