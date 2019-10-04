SCOTTSBURG — Kendall Kerberg tallied 23 kills to lead Christian Academy to a 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 sweep of host Scottsburg on Friday night.
The senior also finished with seven digs and three aces for the Warriors while Halle Rankin contributed 17 assists, five aces and two kills. Adeline Baldwin added nine assists, four digs and four kills while Abby Vancampen contributed nine digs and three assists.
"Having not played a match in over a week, our players were well rested and it showed. We were hitting on all cylinders tonight," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We jumped out to an early six-point lead in the first set, and even though Scottsburg battled back late, we were able to stop their run and close out the set with a win. Senior Kendall Kerberg was huge for us offensively in the first set, scoring half her total kills in that set alone, thanks in part to senior setter Halle Rankin. The second set saw us trade points back and forth until sophomore Chloe Wiseheart rotated back to serve and we went on a 9-0 run to pull ahead 18-7 and didn’t look back. The third set saw us pull ahead early, taking a 17-5 lead behind strong serving from juniors Adeline Baldwin and Jolie Miles and great ball placement from our offense. We did a lot of things well tonight, but what I am most pleased with was our front row defense, who got a lot of touches on the ball tonight to help slow it down for our defense. It was also nice to see sophomore libero Abby Vancampen play well tonight. She passed great for us, allowing both Halle Rankin and Adeline Baldwin to get some good sets out to our hitters and she was also huge for us on the defensive side of the ball."
.
CAI 3, SCOTTSBURG 0
Christian Academy 25 25 25
Scottsburg 21 16 13
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 23, Adeline Baldwin 4, Halle Rankin 2, Jolie Miles 2.
Assists: Rankin 17, Baldwin 9.
Aces: Rankin 5, Chloe Wiseheart 5, Kerberg 3, Jolie Miles 2.
Digs: Abby Vancampen 9, Kerberg 7, Wiseheart 7, Baldwin 4.
