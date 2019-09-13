NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy outlasted visiting New Washington 25-18, 25-16, 25-10 Friday night.
Kendall Kerberg tallied team-bests in kills (14) and digs (14) for the Warriors while Halle Rankin recorded team-highs in assists (14) and aces (eight).
"Tonight was a solid night of volleyball for us," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We started out the first set a bit slow, allowing New Wash to stick around late in the set before senior Halle Rankin rattled off four straight serves to win the set. Halle was big for us all night behind the service line. She was unstoppable in the third set, [helping] jump us out to a 10-0 lead. Halle also was a major factor for us offensively, contributing 14 assists and six kills. Junior Adeline Baldwin was also a game-changer for us tonight, serving aggressively enough to keep New Wash out of system most of the match. Contributing defensively for us tonight was sophomore libero Abby Vancampen. She not only passed well, but was incredible defensively."
The Warriors (8-8) host Christian Academy of Louisville at 7 p.m. Monday.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, NEW WASHINGTON 0
New Washington 18 16 10
Christian Academy 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 14, Halle Rankin 6, Adeline Baldwin 5, Chloe Wiseheart 2, Jolie Miles 2.
Blocks: Miles 1.5, Rankin.
Assists: Rankin 14, Baldwin 8, Kerberg 2, Abby Vancampen 2, Molly Hoagland.
Aces: Rankin 8, Kerberg 2.
Digs: Kerberg 14, Vancampen 12, Rankin 4, Wiseheart 4.
