ELIZABETH — Christian Academy opened its season with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of host South Central on Monday night.
"Our season-opener at South Central saw three returners stepping into new positions and two freshmen making there first varsity start. After starting a little slow, we were able to dust off the cobwebs and take commanding leads in all three sets," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said.
Freshman Ella Baldwin led the Warriors with 12 kills while senior Adeline Baldwin recorded 23 assists, seven aces and six digs. Junior Abby Vancampen paced the defense with 15 digs.
"Serving was big for us tonight with senior Adeline Baldwin and freshman Karlyn Denny leading the way behind the service line. Offensively, we were led by freshman Ella Baldwin and senior Jolie Miles. Our other seniors played well (too). Ella McCoy led our team in blocks and Mollie Hoagland delivered some kills on the right side when we needed it. And our trio of junior defensive specialist Abby Vancampen, Chloe Wiseheart and Ashtyn Neighbours had a good night in serve-receive and defensively."
.
CAI 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
South Central 13 14 13
CAI 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ella Baldwin 12, Jolie Miles 6, Karlyn Denny 4.
Blocks: Ella McCoy 4.
Assists: Adeline Baldwin 23.
Digs: E. Baldwin 8, A. Baldwin 6.
Aces: Denny 8, A. Baldwin 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.