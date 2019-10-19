ELIZABETH — Junior middle hitter Ligia Williams had 28 kills to lead Rock Creek Academy to a 3-1 win over New Washington in the semifinal round of the Class 1A South Central Sectional tournament on Saturday morning.
The first two sets – split by the Lions and the Mustangs – were close. Rock Creek won the opener 25-22 and lost the second 23-25.
“I told them to relax, New Washington came to play,” said Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown.
It worked. After cruising to a 25-12 third set win, the Lions held on to win the fourth set – and the match – 25-20.
The morning start time didn’t help the Lions, but Brown was clear as to the message.
“You’ve got to be ready to play, no matter the time,” she said.
On the front line, New Washington was able to counter the 6-foot Williams with 5-11 senior outside hitter Kalin Campbell and 5-10 senior setter Audrey Eurton.
“They got a lot of blocks,” Brown said of the Mustangs' front line.
In the third set, however, the Lions were able to assert their dominance.
With the sets tied at one and the third set score tied at 5, Rock Creek made its move with a 9-0 run to make it 14-5. A block and two aces by New Washington’s Eurton helped cut the deficit to 16-10, but that was as close as the Mustangs would get.
Three kills by Williams and an ace by sophomore Coryn Anderson pushed the Rock Creek lead to 22-10 on the way to the way to the 25-12 win.
The fourth set was more like the first two – close. Rock Creek used a four point run to lead 8-4 only to have the Mustangs come back and tie it at 9. The lead switched hands after that and New Washington was able to get the 18-17 lead late in the set.
Rock Creek answered with a four point run to take control. Kills by junior middle hitter Morgan Schmidt and junior outside hitter Leah Thompson were part of the run as the Lions took a 21-18 lead.
A block by Eurton made it a two point game but the Mustangs would get no closer. It was 23-20 when Rock Creek got kills by Williams and freshman outside hitter Josie Anderson to ice the set and the match.
Thompson finished with 14 kills and senior setter Bailey Brown had 22 assists for the Lions. No. 14-ranked Rock Creek (24-7) advances to play tournament host South Central, a 3-1 winner over Lanesville, in the Sectional final on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.