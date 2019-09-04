PNA3
Providence senior Courtney Glotzbach watches one of her spikes. She tallied a match-high 23 kills for the Pioneers in their 3-1 win at New Albany on Tuesday night. 

 By JOSH COOK

Providence remains ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in the latest Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association polls.

The Pioneers improved to 8-0 with a 3-1 victory against New Albany on Tuesday. 

Rock Creek is ranked No. 2 in Class A and fell to 8-1 on Tuesday against 7-2 Christian Academy. 

Class 4A

1. Yorktown

2. Providence

3. McCutcheon

4. New Castle

5. Castle

Class 3A

1. Muncie Burris

2. Ev. Memorial

3. Brownstown Central

4. Garrett

5. Angola

Class 2A

1. Barr-Reeve

2. Wapahani

3. Park Tudor

4. Southmont

5. Frankton

Class 1A

1. Loogootee

2. Rock Creek

3. Cowan

4. Pioneer

5. Springs Valley

