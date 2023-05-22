WEEKEND BOYS' GOLF ROUNDUP: Agnew leads Braves to 2nd straight SAC title

HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist AJ Agnew, Borden won its second straight title in the Southern Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday.
Agnew shot a 2-under-par 70 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to lead the Braves, who carded a collective 325. The senior’s 37-33 round included four birdies and a double-bogey.
Lanesville was second with a 360 while South Central took third (380). Henryville and New Washington fielded incomplete squads.
Agnew’s teammate Branson Wagoner was the individual runner-up with a 1-over 73. Derek Konermann (87) and Carson Jones (95) rounded out the team’s score.
.
SAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Champions Pointe GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Borden 325, 2. Lanesville 360, 3. South Central 380. Henryville INC., New Washington INC.
Medalist: AJ Agnew (Borden) 70.
Borden: Agnew 70, Branson Wagoner 73, Derek Konermann 87, Carson Jones 95, Ryan Leftwich 124.
Lanesville: Carter 77, Campbell 90, Drexler 93, Crosby 100, Baumgart 100.
South Central: K. Crosier 90, B. Coffman 94, B. Campbell 96, L. Francis 100, G. Day 113.
Henryville: Logan Holland 93, Eli Higdon 113, N. Ramsey 124.
New Washington: D. Dachenhausen 111, N. Thompson 111, M. Arthur 117
.
BECKORT PACES PIONEERS TO WIN
NEW CASTLE — Led by medalist Blaine Beckort, Providence took home the team title in Saturday’s New Castle Invitational.
The sophomore shot a 74 at Westwood Golf Club to finish first individually and pace the Pioneers, who carded a collective 319.
Providence senior Lincoln Bottorff shot a career-best 77 to finish third individually while Caeden Uhl came in fourth with a 78. John Walthers fired an 89 to round out the Pioneers’ score.
DRAGONS TAKE 3RD AT FC INVITE
INDIANAPOLIS — Led by medalist Samuel Harris, sixth-ranked Silver Creek took third in Saturday’s Franklin Central Invitational at Smock Golf Course.
Harris shot a 73 for the low score of the day.
Fourteenth-ranked Columbus North edged No. 9 Center Grove 312-313 for the team title. The Dragons were just three shots off the Bull Dogs’ pace. Third-ranked Guerin Catholic (329) and Franklin Central Blue (339) rounded out the top-five in the 22-team event.
Silver Creek also received a 79 from Cody Coleman, an 80 from Luke Graston and 83s from Seth Hooe and Evan Trester.
"Nice round for Samuel, earning low medalist. His ball-striking is in a good spot right now," Creek coach Matt Graston said. "Overall we didn’t play that bad, just had some chances we didn’t convert on and others where we put ourselves in a few tough spots that hurt us. We are losing a lot of strokes around the green by unsuccessfully trying to pull off the great recovery shot that has taken par out of the equation. We need to understand that missing greens is going to happen and to get the mindset of giving ourselves a look at par and that bogey sometimes isn’t a bad thing. (We have to) avoid the big numbers."
.
FRANKLIN CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Smock GC
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 312, 2. Center Grove 313, 3. Silver Creek 315, 4. Guerin Catholic 329, 5. Franklin Central Blue 339, 6. Terre Haute South 342, 7. Greenfield-Central 347, 8. Indpls Lutheran 348, 9. Heritage Christian 357, 10. Triton Central 357, 11. Park Tudor 358, 12. Avon 362, 13. North Central 362, 14. Southport 368, 15. Perry Meridian 369, 16. Shelbyville 370, 17. Franklin Central White 395, 18. Ben Davis 398, 19. Speedway 398, 20. Lawrence Central 446, 21. Warren Central 455, 22. Beech Grove 457.
Medalist: Samuel Harris (Silver Creek) 73.
Top 3 individuals: Harris 73, Oliver Gearlds (Triton Central) 75, John Merritt (Columbus North) 75.
Silver Creek: Harris 73, Cody Coleman 79, Luke Graston 80, Seth Hooe 83, Evan Trester 83.