LOUISVILLE — Quentin Hesse had two goals and an assist to lead Class 2A No. 16 Providence to a 4-2 triumph at Fern Creek (Ky.) on Saturday.
Luke Jorden and Jackson Kaiser also found the net for the Pioneers while Zak Kaelin and Drew Kelly added assists.
Charlie Scott had seven saves in goal for Providence (5-3), which visits New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
PANTHERS EDGE FLOYD
BLOOMINGTON — A pair of second-half goals helped 3A No. 12 Bloomington South stay unbeaten and edge visiting Floyd Central 3-2 Saturday.
Tejas Srinivasan tallied both goals for the Highlanders, who had their five-match win streak stopped.
Floyd (5-2-2) will visit Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
‘DOGS, KNIGHTS TIE
NEWBURGH — Visiting New Albany played 3A No. 8 Castle played to a scoreless tie Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (5-3-1), who played without three injured starters, host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
DEVILS DOWN PANTHERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Ronaldo Lawrence had a hat trick to lead Jeffersonville to a 5-0 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Saturday.
Alex Stelatto and Cristian Juarez also found the net while Kevin Lopez and Alan Andres dished out assists. In goal, Lee Clark and Osiel Sanchez combined for the clean sheet.
“A nice bounce-back win from Thursday’s loss,” said Jeff coach Colin Bell, whose team was coming off a 6-0 loss at Floyd Central. “We took some time Friday and focused on where we see ourselves now and where we want to go in these last couple of weeks. We experimented with different tactics utilizing players differently. There is a lot of time left in the season.”
The Red Devils (3-3-2) visit Providence on Thursday night.
WARRIORS ROLL JUG ROX
NEW ALBANY — Sophomore Elijah Brace had two goals and three assists to lead Christian Academy to an 8-0 victory over visiting Shoals on Saturday afternoon.
Also for the Warriors: Abraham Heavener had two goals and one assist; Tyler Doherty recorded a goal and two assists; Cameron Crawford contributed a goal and an assist; Ian McCarty and Ty Hancock added goals while Matthew Carter and Keagen Toole dished out one assist each.
CAI (7-2-3) hosts Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
