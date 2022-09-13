JASPER — Jeffersonville tied for third in Saturday’s Jasper Invitational.
The host, and then-18th-ranked, Wildcats won the title in the eight-team event with 47 points while No. 10 Bloomington South was second with 40. The Red Devils tallied 24 to tie with Bloomington North and Castle. Silver Creek was sixth with 21 while New Albany placed eighth with seven.
Eli Cochrum and Ryan Crawford led the way for Jeff by placing third in No. 2 doubles while Reggie Ellis and Hayden Boseker finished fourth in No. 1 doubles.
Chase Richardson led the way for the Dragons. He took third in No. 2 singles. Also for Creek, Alex Smith finished fourth in No. 2 singles, as did Sam McAfee and Cohen Cissell in No. 2 doubles.
JASPER INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Jasper 47, 2. Bloomington South 40, 3(tie). Jeffersonville, Bloomington North, Castle 24, 6. Silver Creek 21, 7. Northeast Dubois 19, 8. New Albany 7.
No. 1 singles — Final: Chris Lian (BS) d. Trey Gutgsell (Jasper) 6-3 7-5; 3rd-place: Patrick Mardis (Castle) d. Connor Shin (BN) 6-0, 6-0; 5th-place: Jaden Wells (Jeff) d. Camden Smith (SC) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; 7th-place: Ty Kalb (NED) d. John Fulmer (NA) by default.
No. 2 singles — Final: Mike Asplund (BS) d. Finn Adams (Castle) 6-0, 6-2; 3rd: Chase Richardson (SC) d. Esteban Crespo (BN) 6-3, 6-4; 5th: Reece Lampert (Jasper) d. Brock Werner (NED) 6-0, 6-1; 7th: Teddy Burnette (Jeff) d. Asher Chaudhry (NA) 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 singles — Final: Sean Nord (Jasper) d. Josh Sang (BS) 6-4, 6-3; 3rd: Gavin Leinenbach (NED) d. Alex Smith (SC) 6-2, 6-3; 5th: Justin Rauscher (Castle) d. Ben Eiten (Jeff) 6-2, 6-3; 7th: Cooper Anderson (NA) d. Paul Macey (BN) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles — Final: Schue-Flick (Jasper) d. McIntyre-Murphy (BN) 6-4, 6-1; 3rd: Busch-Civcu (BS) d. Ellis-Boseker (Jeff) 6-3, 6-0; 5th: Buechler-Beck (NED) d. Cluck-Welp (Castle) 6-4, 6-2; 7th: Hamilton-S. Siegel (NA) d. Chevalier-Cooper 7-6 (SC) 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.
No. 2 doubles — Final: Schnarr-Brosmer (Jasper) d. O’Guinn-Force (BN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; 3rd: Cochrum-Crawford (Jeff) d. Cissell-McAfee (SC) 6-3, 6-1; 5th: Dodd-Hurt (NED) d. Walker-Jovanovic (BS) 7-5, 6-4; 7th: Webb-Dame (Castle) d. B. Siegel-Bradshaw (NA) 6-3, 6-2.
FLOYD GOES 1-3 ON WEEKEND
FISHERS — Floyd Central went 1-3 over the weekend against four difficult foes.
On Friday, then-No. 16 Cathedral edged the 14th-ranked Highlanders 3-2.
For Floyd, Riley Doddridge won at No. 2 singles while Braden Poe and Joseph Howell triumphed at No. 2 doubles.
The Highlanders started Saturday with a 3-2 win over No. 27 South Bend St. Joseph.
In that match, Floyd received victories from Ben Lammert at No. 1 singles, Doddridge at No. 2 singles and its No. 2 doubles team of Nate Hynes and Howell.
Twenty-third-ranked Plainfield topped the Highlanders 4-1 in their second match Saturday. Floyd’s point came via Lammert at No. 1 singles.
Sixth-ranked Fishers outlasted the Highlanders 4-1 in their final match of the day. In that one, Poe and Jeremy Mueller triumphed at No. 1 doubles.
PIONEERS GO 0-2 AT COLUMBUS NORTH
COLUMBUS — Providence went 0-2 at Saturday’s Columbus North Invitational.
Sixteenth-ranked Cathedral clipped the Pioneers 4-1 before Batesville beat them by the same score.
Senior Alex Kemp led Providence with wins in both of his matches at No. 1 singles. He triumphed 6-0, 6-0 against the Fighting Irish and 6-3, 6-0 versus the Bulldogs.
